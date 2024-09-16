Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.97 billion in 2023 to $5.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to disease outbreaks, livestock production growth, regulatory policies, consumer awareness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging diseases, global population growth, regulatory changes, public health concerns.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market

Rising demand for animal-derived food products is driving the growth of the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market. Animal-derived food products such as milk, eggs, meat, and others act a major source of nutrition and plays a prominent role in human diet. The companies/institutions involved in production of animal-derived foods are focusing on developing healthy herd or disease-free herd through utilization of animal antibiotics and antimicrobials on precautionary basis.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Which Market Players Are Steering the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Growth?

Key players in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market include C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Ashish Life Science Pvt. Limited, Ayurvet Limited, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Endovac Animal Health, HIPRA S. A., Huvepharma Inc., Inovet (V. M. D. nv/sa), Kyoritsu seiyaku Corporation, Lutim Pharma Private Limited, Neogen Corporation, Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., UCBVET Animal Health, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Zydus Animal Health Limited, China Animal Husbandry Co. Ltd., ECO Animal Health Ltd., Nicosia International, Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Biovet AD - Peshtera, BioChek B. V., Bio Agri Mix LP, Bio-Medical Research Ltd., Bioiberica S. A. U., Ceva Santé Animale.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market are increasing their focus on introducing early detection tests in animals to gain a competitive edge in the market. These tests are offered for additional use cases, including minimal residual disease detection, recurrence, and treatment response monitoring, and targeted treatment selection, greatly expanding the veterinarian’s toolbox for the management of diseases in animals.

How Is The Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Segmented?

1) By Type of Product: Tetracyclines, Penicillins, Sulfonamides, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Lincosamides, Fluoroquinolones, Cephalosporins, Other Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

2) By Mode of Delivery: Premixes, Oral Powder, Oral Solution, Injection, Other Modes of Delivery

3) By Animal Type: Food-Producing Animals, Companion Animals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market

North America was the largest region in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market in 2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Definition

The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials refer to veterinary medications that work against bacteria or microorganisms by either killing bacteria/microorganisms or limiting their development and multiplication. These medications are used in animals to treat clinical diseases, to prevent or control common disease events, and enhance animal growth.

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market size, animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market drivers and trends, animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market major players, animal antibiotics and antimicrobials competitors' revenues, animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market positioning, and animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market growth across geographies. The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

What Does The Business Research Company?

