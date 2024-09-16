Sustainable Finance Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Sustainable Finance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sustainable finance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5,487.20 billion in 2023 to $6,718.20 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in investor demand and risk management, the rise of corporate social responsibility initiatives, increasing regulatory support, a rising focus on sustainable supply chains, and rising investments in renewable energy.

The sustainable finance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15,313.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rising focus on reducing carbon footprint, growing demand for sustainable investments, growing awareness of sustainability among various sectors, growing demand for financial instruments and services, and increasing access to green bonds.

The rise of corporate social responsibility initiatives is expected to propel the growth of the sustainable finance market going forward. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) refers to a business model where companies aim to positively impact society, the environment, and their stakeholders beyond just maximizing profits. The rise of corporate social responsibility initiatives is due to ethical responsibility, reputation and brand image, employee engagement and retention, risk management, and consumer expectations. The financial practices align with ethical, environmental, and social goals, CSR initiatives enhance corporate reputation, attract investment, and support the development of innovative financial products, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient global economy.

Key players in the sustainable finance market include AXA Group, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Discover & Co., Internationale Nederlanden Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, UBS Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Barclays plc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Aviva plc, Credit Suisse Group AG, BlackRock Inc., Standard Chartered plc, Nomura Holdings Inc., Natixis SA, Northern Trust Corporation, Amundi SA, Macquarie Group Limited, Legal & General Group plc, State Street Global Advisors, Robeco.

Major companies operating in the sustainable finance market focus on adopting sustainable finance innovation to gain a competitive advantage. Sustainable finance innovation refers to developing and implementing new financial products, services, and strategies that incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria to promote sustainable development.

1) By Investment Type: Equity, Fixed Income, Mixed Allocation, Other Investment Types

2) By Transaction Type: Green Bond, Social Bond, Mixed-Sustainability Bond, Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Integrated Investment Funds, Other Transaction Types

3) By Investor Type: Institutional Investors, Retail Investors

4) By Industry Vertical: Utilities, Transport And Logistics, Chemicals, Food And Beverage, Government, Other Industry Verticals

North America was the largest region in the sustainable finance market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sustainable finance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sustainable finance refers to the practice of incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into financial decision-making processes, investment strategies, and lending activities. It aims to support economic growth while reducing environmental pressures, addressing social challenges, and promoting good governance practices. Sustainable finance seeks to align the financial system with sustainable development goals, ensuring that financial flows contribute to sustainable economic growth and the well-being of society and the environment.

