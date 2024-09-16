Automotive Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow from $26.4 billion in 2023 to $28.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive heat exchanger market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.4 billion in 2023 to $28.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in automotive production, development of internal combustion engines, adoption of radiator technology, advances in heat exchanger materials, demand for improved vehicle performance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive heat exchanger market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $38.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to transition to electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing focus on energy efficiency, integration of advanced cooling systems, emphasis on sustainable manufacturing, growth in autonomous vehicle technology.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

The increasing production of commercial and passenger vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive heat exchanger market. Passenger vehicles are automobiles that are used to transport passengers, whereas commercial vehicles transport a larger number of people for business purposes. The high production of automobiles requires a large number of automotive parts, including automotive heat exchangers, to be installed in the new vehicle, thereby promoting the automotive heat exchanger market's growth.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive heat exchanger market include Nippon Denso Co Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Valeo SA, Hanon Systems Co Ltd., Dana Ltd., Autokühler-Gesellschaft Group, American Industrial Heat Transfer Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size?

Product innovations have emerged as a key trend in the automotive heat exchanger market. Major companies operating in the automotive heat exchanger sector are focused on developing innovative heat exchangers to reinforce their position.

How Is The Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Segmented?

1) By Design Type: Tube Fin, Plate Bar, Other Design Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

3) By Electric Vehicle: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

4) By Application: Radiators, Oil Coolers, Intercoolers, Air Conditioning Systems, Exhaust Gas Heat Exchangers, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive heat exchanger market in 2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive heat exchanger market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Definition

An automotive heat exchanger is a device designed for the automobile industry that allows heat to be transferred between two mediums at different temperatures. The medium consists of fluids that are separated by a material such as metals with heat transfer properties and flow close to each other. The automotive heat exchanger is used to remove heat from automotive mechanical systems.



Automotive Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive heat exchanger market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive heat exchanger market size, automotive heat exchanger market drivers and trends, automotive heat exchanger market major players, automotive heat exchanger competitors' revenues, automotive heat exchanger market positioning, and automotive heat exchanger market growth across geographies. The automotive heat exchanger market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

