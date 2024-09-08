C4 Therapeutics to Present Preliminary CFT1946 Monotherapy Phase 1 Clinical Data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024

Abstract Released Today Highlights Favorable Safety Profile and Early Evidence of Monotherapy Anti-Tumor Activity



Investor Webcast to be Held Friday, September 13, 2024 at 12:00 pm ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced the abstract sharing clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of CFT1946, a novel BiDAC™ degrader, in mutant BRAF V600 solid tumors, was released in conjunction with the ESMO Congress 2024 scheduled for September 13 – 17, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The full abstract, which includes results with a data cut-off of April 12, 2024, can be accessed on the ESMO Congress 2024 website.

Data on 36 patients, with a data cut-off date of July 19, 2024, will be presented as a proffered paper in an oral presentation scheduled for Friday, September 13, 2024 at 4:10 pm CEST (10:10 am ET) at the ESMO Congress 2024. This oral presentation will include patient demographics, safety, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and anti-tumor activity data as measured by RECIST 1.1 criteria.

ESMO Congress 2024 Presentation

Title : Preliminary Results from a Phase 1 Study of CFT1946, a Novel BiDAC™ Degrader in Mutant BRAF V600 Solid Tumors

Presentation Date and Time : Friday, September 13, 2024, 4:10 pm CEST (10:10 am ET)

Final Publication Number : 612O

Session Category : Proffered paper session 1

Session Title : Developmental therapeutics

Location : Santander Auditorium – Hall 5

Presenter : Maria Vieito, M.D., MSc (Barcelona, Spain)

C4T Webcast for Analysts and Investors

C4T will host a webcast on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 12:00 pm ET. To join the webcast, please visit this link or the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investors section on the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event. Additionally, following the proffered paper session at the ESMO Congress 2024, C4T will share that presentation on its website under the Scientific Presentations and Publications page.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

About CFT1946

CFT1946 is an orally bioavailable BiDAC™ degrader designed to be potent and selective against BRAF V600X mutant targets. In preclinical studies, CFT1946 is active in vivo and in vitro in models with BRAF V600E driven disease and in models resistant to BRAF inhibitors. CFT1946 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in BRAF V600X mutant solid tumors including colorectal cancer, melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. More information about this trial may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT05668585).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, express or implied statements regarding our ability to develop potential therapies for patients; the design and potential efficacy of our therapeutic approaches; the anticipated timing and content of presentations of data from our clinical trials; and our ability to fund our future operations. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, advancement and conduct of preclinical and clinical studies and other development requirements for our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will cost more to develop or may not be successfully developed and commercialized; and the risk that sufficient capital to fund our future operations will be available to us on acceptable terms or at the times required. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in C4 Therapeutics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and C4 Therapeutics undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:

Loraine Spreen

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.