Mr. & Miss FIFNC Pageant Celebrates Abilities and Inclusivity

HOPE MILLS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mr. & Miss FIFNC Pageant, a special event celebrating children with disabilities, is set to take place on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Hope Mills Parks and Recreation, located at 5766 Rockfish Rd, Hope Mills, NC, starting at 2 pm.This unique pageant provides a platform for children with disabilities to shine and share their talents in a supportive environment. Tameka Bright, renowned for her advocacy through "All Things Bright," will grace the event as the mistress of ceremonies, ensuring an afternoon filled with joy and celebration.The judging panel boasts a lineup of esteemed community figures including Jerome Scott, Stacey Jackson, Isaac Castleberry, and Marcus Doss, all committed to recognizing and honoring the participants' abilities and achievements.Generous Support from the CommunityThe event is proudly supported by a wide array of local businesses and individuals who believe in creating inclusive opportunities for all children. Sponsors include:- Platinum Sponsors: Lily Kat’s Consignment Boutique, Tamu Brown- Gold Sponsors:- Silver Sponsors: Cindy McCormic, Kevin Brooks, Ashley Bradshaw, Mr. & Mrs. Scott, Janis Scott, and Tara Hinton- Bronze Sponsors:Service Source, Ronnetta Howze, Tamara Douglass, Veronica Hargrove, and Pauletta JohnsonSponsorship opportunities are still available at various levels, with options ranging from Platinum ($200) to Bronze ($50), allowing the community to show support and contribute to the success of this heartfelt event.Join Us in CelebrationWe invite the community to come together to support these amazing children as they demonstrate their talents, courage, and determination. It's more than a pageant; it’s a celebration of the unique abilities and potential of each participant.For more information, to become a sponsor, or to inquire about accessibility accommodations, please contact Brianna Scott at (910) 872-3167.About Mr. & Miss FIFNC PageantThe Mr. & Miss FIFNC Pageant is dedicated to providing a platform for children with disabilities to be recognized and celebrated. It aims to promote awareness, inclusivity, and empowerment through community engagement and support.Contact:Brianna ScottTel: (910) 872-3167Email: bscott@fifnc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.