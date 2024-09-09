Soldier of Fortune Magazine to Establish International Bureaus

Ambitious expansion plan will enhance the magazine's global coverage and operational efficiency, publisher Susan Katz Keating said.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soldier of Fortune magazine is expanding its operations to include new overseas bureaus, publisher Susan Katz Keating announced."This is an ambitious expansion plan that will enhance the magazine's global coverage and operational efficiency," Keating said.This is the first time in the magazine's long history that overseas bureaus have been established, she said.The move comes at a time when readers increasingly are turning to Soldier of Fortune for in-depth conflict and security coverage.The new bureaus will allow the magazine to have a more in-depth presence in critical regions, providing firsthand reporting and analysis."Establishing these bureaus will allow us to enrich our content with local insights and perspectives that often are missed in mainstream reporting," Keating said. "Our readers are sophisticated and knowledgeable, and they deserve this next-level content."The announcement comes at a growing time for Soldier of Fortune under Keating, who recently was featured in The New Yorker Magazine . It also occurs amid increasingly complex security developments at home and overseas.While the locations of the new bureaus are yet to be disclosed, Keating hinted at strategic placements in areas of significant military and security activity."We will ensure that our presence is where it matters most," she said.Keating travels this week to finalize the first bureau, and plans to announce the location "soon."Soldier of Fortune magazine, known for its detailed coverage of military affairs, mercenary activities, and survival skills, has been a staple in the adventure and military enthusiast community since its inception. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the magazine's history, promising to bring even more depth and immediacy to its reporting.Soldier of Fortune is a premier source for military, survival, and adventure journalism, catering to a readership passionate about defense, security, and hotspots the world over.

