Cregis Embarks on a Global Journey to Build the Leading Brand in Digital Asset Infrastructure Services

Hong Kong, Sept. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cregis is a well-established, enterprise-grade Web3 asset management platform. Founded in 2017 by Shawn and his development team, Cregis combines extensive blockchain experience with innovative product capabilities. Over the past seven years, Cregis has safeguarded over $60 billion in crypto assets, serving more than 3,500 enterprise clients and maintaining a base of over 1,000 active customers. This track record showcases its technical expertise and strong market recognition in the crypto asset management field. In addition, Cregis has secured a U.S. MSB licensed and partnered with multiple blockchain audit organizations to ensure its services comply with international regulations. These compliance advantages provide a solid foundation for global market expansion and further strengthen its leadership position in the crypto industry.

Cregis has long been committed to advancing blockchain security technology in Asia and now aims to extend its leading solutions globally, striving to become the top brand in digital asset infrastructure services.

Global Strategic Expansion

The Cregis ecosystem initially focused on the Asian market, with its headquarters in Hong Kong. As the ecosystem enters a new phase of growth, Cregis plans to expand globally, using the Asian market as a core base to promote proven asset management solutions to businesses and teams worldwide, offering mature crypto infrastructure services.

Cregis is currently expanding its presence in high-potential markets such as Southeast Asia and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) through a strategy of core and multi-point expansion. In addition to its headquarters in Hong Kong, Cregis has established regional offices in Dubai, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur to enhance its business outreach more effectively.

The Dubai office serves as a key hub for expanding into the EMEA market. The Dubai government actively promotes the digital economy with supportive policies for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. With a forward-thinking policy framework, an innovative business environment, and abundant investment opportunities, Dubai provides a fertile ground for the growth of the crypto economy. By establishing a regional office in Dubai, Cregis has strengthened its capability to expand into the EMEA market. Currently, Cregis has partnered with ZBX, a regulated European crypto asset trading platform, to jointly advance crypto infrastructure development in the EMEA region.

Meanwhile, Cregis is setting up regional offices in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to formally expand into the Southeast Asian market. Cregis has already established a business foundation in Southeast Asia, where its crypto payment and settlement solutions have successfully helped several traditional banks and financial institutions build cross-border e-commerce and online and offline payment scenarios, as well as crypto payment and settlement infrastructure. Taking advantage of the 2024 Token2049 Summit in Singapore, Cregis plans to deepen its presence in the Southeast Asian market, providing strong support for the growth of crypto enterprises in the region.

With its cutting-edge technology solutions, extensive experience, and global strategic expansion, Cregis aims to be the go-to choice for enterprises developing crypto asset management solutions and to establish itself as the leading brand in crypto asset infrastructure services.









About Cregis

As a pioneering provider of enterprise-grade crypto asset management solutions, Cregis was the first in the industry to propose a "self-custody" asset management model. After more than two years of intensive research and development, Cregis has launched several industry-leading technological solutions, including the Anychain multi-chain transaction component library, Easynode, and the Luban-MPC threshold signature algorithm library. To date, Cregis has invested over $3 million in technological research and development.

Building on these advanced technologies, Cregis has introduced two core service systems: Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) and Payment Engine. It has also expanded its suite of crypto products, including APIs, self-custody wallets, and global enterprise payment solutions. Through these products, Cregis provides customized asset management and payment settlement solutions for users with diverse business needs.

After seven years of market validation, Cregis has proven its ability to provide stable Web3 technology services. It has not only helped Web3 enterprises in Asia, including exchanges and OTC, address asset trading security issues, fundamentally eliminating trust crises and effectively mitigating the risk of third-party asset theft. Moreover, Cregis offers a variety of crypto asset management solutions, earning high market recognition and widespread acclaim. Importantly, Cregis is gradually becoming a crucial bridge for the financial and internet industries to expand into the crypto space, continuing to attract the attention of traditional financial institutions and the payment industry.









Heiney Zhang zhanghan@cregis.io +852 84934784

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.