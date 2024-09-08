Leap4 Integrates The Media Sense Into Its Growing Streaming and Ad Tech Offering

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad tech platform Leap4 has announced the addition of The Media Sense into its growing products and platform offering focused on transforming the advertising and media industry. The strategic move strengthens Leap4’s product suite and widens its ability to deliver best-in-class solutions to more clients across the digital advertising and media streaming ecosystems.

In welcoming The Media Sense into its group, Leap4 is gaining a company with a strong reputation for excellence in creating complex media and CTV publishing solutions. The Media Sense brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the digital streaming and content distribution landscape, which complements Leap4’s existing strengths in advanced programmatic ad-serving technology and performance-oriented CTV media buying.

Leap4’s customers and partners stand to benefit significantly from the strategic addition of The Media Sense. The move allows Leap4 to expand its expertise and capabilities, ensuring its clients have access to a broader range of high-quality solutions tailored to their unique needs.

The combined knowledge, skills, technology, and resources of The Media Sense and Leap4’s existing companies create an unrivaled ad tech and content enablement powerhouse that is advancing the industry through extending the boundaries of what ad tech is capable of. Leveraging The Media Sense’s core strengths, Leap4 will be able to innovate faster, allowing it to develop more sophisticated and effective solutions to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Moving forwards, The Media Sense will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with Leap4.tv and other entities, sharing insights and driving synergies that benefit Leap4’s entire client base. Each company within the group will maintain its independence, ensuring that The Media Sense continues to deliver the exceptional service and results that its clients have come to expect, aided by the added support and resources of a larger network.

Yanir Yudovich, CEO of Leap4 Group, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome The Media Sense to our group of companies. Their proven track record and deep expertise in ad tech make them a perfect addition to our team. We are confident that their contributions will enhance our offerings and drive even greater value for our clients.”

Following the integration of The Media Sense into its group, Leap4 remains committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. Working with its partner companies, Leap4 intends to push the limits of what’s possible in digital advertising technology.

