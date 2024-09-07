PHILIPPINES, September 7 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 Ilapit ang serbisyo sa tao"--Adopted son of San Fabian, Pangasinan Bong Go leads inauguration of Super Health Center and assists displaced labor sector To bring essential public services closer to the Filipino people, on Thursday, September 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally spearheaded the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Barangay Cayanga, San Fabian, Pangasinan, and assisted the town's diaplaced workers. During his visit, Go was recognized as an adopted son of San Fabian for his continued support to its residents and the development of the town through Resolution 114-S-2024, passed by the Sangguniang Bayan. He has also been declared an adopted son of Pangasinan province before he became Senator in 2019. "Ituring n'yo lang po ako parang kapatid, hindi ako iba sa inyo. Maraming salamat po sa inyong tiwala na binigay sa akin at hindi ko po ito sasayangin...na ang isang simpleng probinsyano ay ginawa ninyong senador," Go said. In his speech, Go expressed his fulfillment at the establishment of the Super Health Center which he has continuously advocated for, highlighting its critical role in serving the community. The Super Health Centers offer a wide range of services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done. He underlined that this advocacy is in line with his efforts to help make government services more accessible to Filipinos, especially those who live in rural areas with limited access to medical care. With the support of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the Department of Health, funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers, including 26 in Pangasinan. He also acknowledged the dedicated medical front liners present at the event, urging them to continue their essential work in providing healthcare to community members. Go assured them of his continued support, as enhancing the country's health sector remains a top priority for him. The senator likewise gave food packs, meals, basketballs, and volleyballs to the barangay health workers in attendance as recognition and show of support. "Sana po'y napasaya namin kayo. Pumupunta ako sa iba't ibang lugar para makatulong sa abot ng aking makakaya, magsulong ng mga proyekto na makakapagpaunlad sa lugar, at mag-iwan ng ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati. Masaya na po akong makakauwi galing dito sa San Fabian dahil napasaya ko kayo. Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat," he expressed. In addition to inaugurating the Super Health Center, Senator Go extended assistance to 1,000 displaced workers in San Fabian, held at Barangay Cayanga Evacuation Center. These workers are set to participate in temporary community work under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) which Go supports. The displaced workers also received additional support from Go himself, including grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, alcohol, shirts, masks, and basketballs and volleyballs. There were also selected recipients of a bicycle, mobile phone, shoes, and a watch. Mayor Marlyn Agbayani then thanked the Senator for his unending support for the Filipino people especially in the town of San Fabian. Senator Go also took the opportunity to thank key officials, including Congressman Christopher de Venecia, Governor Ramon Guico III, Vice Governor Mark Lambino, Board Members Shiela Baniqued and Marinor "Noy" De Guzman, Mayor Marlyn Agbayani, Vice Mayor Constante Agbayani, and the councilors, among others, for their efforts in improving healthcare in their communities. Go also maintained his support for the continued operations of the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including those located at Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City and Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical Center and Trauma Center in Rosales. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 11 million Filipinos. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. The inauguration of the Super Health Center and the support extended to displaced workers demonstrate Mr. Malasakit, Senator Bong Go's proactive approach to addressing the health and economic challenges faced by Filipinos, particularly in underserved areas. As the Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has supported various development and infrastructure projects in San Fabian, including the Farm-to-Market Road at Barangays Bolaoen, Lekep-Butao, Bigbiga, and Ambalagan Dalin, and the construction of New Super Health Center. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos," Go concluded. On the same day, Go's team also aided 1,000 displaced and disadvantaged workers in Basista.

