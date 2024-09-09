Qrated World Expands Luxury Travel and Event Planning Services with Curated Dubai Experiences
The leading luxury travel designer introduces new bespoke experiences in Dubai, enhancing its personalized travel and event services portfolio.
Founded in 2021 by Ankur Bagga, a well-respected figure in the luxury travel industry, Qrated World has quickly become known for its expertise in delivering tailored travel and event solutions. Ankur Bagga’s extensive experience, including roles such as Chief Concierge at Atlantis The Palm Dubai, has positioned Qrated World as a trusted partner for clients seeking high-end, curated experiences.
Besides many others, the following key services are offered by Qrated World:
Curated Dubai Experiences: Qrated World offers customized itineraries that showcase Dubai’s cultural, historical, and natural beauty, including exclusive desert safaris, private yacht charters, and city tours.
Luxury Travel Design: The company provides bespoke travel arrangements, from private jet charters to luxury island vacations, all tailored to the specific preferences of each client.
Concierge and Event Services: Qrated World offers both personal and corporate concierge services, managing everything from special events like weddings and anniversaries to bespoke proposals and detailed travel planning.
About Qrated World
Qrated World was founded to bring a new level of luxury and personalization to the travel and event planning industry. With a team of local experts and a deep understanding of the destinations they serve, Qrated World is dedicated to creating unique and memorable experiences for its clients.
For further details on Qrated World's services, please visit www.qratedworld.com.
Ankur Bagga
Qrated World
+971 55 916 0425
ankur@qratedworld.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Enter the World of Luxury and Adventure with Qrated World
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.