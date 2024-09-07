Itsso Slimtissue by Hyung-Woo Park Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Itsso Slimtissue

Innovative Bamboo-Inspired Tissue Case Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Itsso Slimtissue by Hyung-Woo Park as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This distinction positions Itsso Slimtissue as a notable and innovative design that has made a significant impact within the packaging industry.Itsso Slimtissue's award-winning design showcases the importance of functionality, sustainability, and aesthetics in packaging. Its slim, cylindrical shape and bamboo-inspired design not only provide a unique and attractive appearance but also offer practical benefits such as improved portability and space efficiency compared to traditional square tissue boxes. This recognition highlights the relevance of Itsso Slimtissue to current trends and needs within the packaging industry, where innovation, eco-friendliness, and user convenience are increasingly valued.The Itsso Slimtissue case stands out for its innovative design inspired by the shape of bamboo, featuring a slim body resembling bamboo stems and curved lids with a recessed design. The case is made of paper, allowing for 360-degree printing and enabling efficient and attractive advertising. The tissues themselves are made from 100 percent bamboo pulp, emphasizing the product's eco-friendly nature. Lightweight and portable, Itsso Slimtissue is designed to fit conveniently in car cup holders and can be repurposed in over 50 different ways after use, showcasing its versatility and sustainability.The Silver A' Design Award for Itsso Slimtissue serves as a testament to Hyung-Woo Park's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of sustainable and user-friendly packaging solutions. The award also motivates the team behind Itsso Slimtissue to continue striving for excellence and setting new standards in the industry.Project MembersItsso Slimtissue was designed under the creative direction and brand management of Hyung-woo Park.Interested parties may learn more about Itsso Slimtissue and its award-winning design at the A' Design Awards website, where a dedicated page showcases the product in detail. Visit the following URL to explore the innovative features and creative vision behind this remarkable packaging solution:About Hyung-Woo ParkHyung-Woo Park is the CEO of Joint Creative Co., Ltd., a design company based in South Korea. With 24 years of experience, Park has successfully led numerous projects for leading Korean conglomerates and small to medium-sized enterprises. Joint Creative Co., Ltd. currently employs 30 individuals, contributing to both the Korean design industry and the national labor industry. Park's design philosophy emphasizes understanding the needs of the customer and ensuring their satisfaction from project planning to finished products.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria. Silver A' Design Award-winning designs often incorporate original innovations, demonstrate strong technical characteristics, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Organized across all industries, the competition welcomes entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to acknowledge and showcase pioneering designs that positively impact society, inspiring a global appreciation for the principles of good design and driving the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

