Fiber Cement Market Assessment Understanding Demand and Supply Dynamics

Fiber Cement Market Assessment

The growing need for curbing the overall carbon emission from the building & construction sector drives the growth of the global fiber cement market.

The report by Allied Market Research estimates that the global fiber cement market, valued at $16.4 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $24.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2021 to 2030. Key drivers of this growth include the need to reduce carbon emissions in construction, urbanization, industrialization, and the high efficiency of fiber cement products. Additionally, the ban on asbestos cement further boosts market opportunities, despite the challenge of a lack of skilled labor in developing regions.

Increasing consensus across the world regarding the need to reduce carbon emissions from the building & construction sector is predicted to expand the scope of the global fiber cement market. On the contrary, dearth of skilled labor in the developing economies might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the rising pace of urbanization and industrialization, along with high efficiency of fiber cement products is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities in the market.

The Portland cement segment was dominant in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market share, while the cellulosic fiber segment is predicted to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 5.09%. In terms of construction type, the siding segment held the largest share in 2020, and the molding and trim segment is expected to see the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.91% through 2030.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, with Europe and North America following. Asia-Pacific is also expected to experience the highest growth due to rising residential construction demand.

Key segments of the market:
- Portland Cement: Held the largest market share in 2020, contributing about half of the total revenue due to its extensive use in concrete, mortar, and stucco.
- Cellulosic Fibers: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

In terms of construction type:
- Siding: Accounted for the largest market share in 2020, driven by increasing residential and non-residential projects.
- Molding and Trimming: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.91%.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region, followed by Europe and North America, and is projected to grow the fastest at a 4.81% CAGR due to rising residential construction.

Top market players include James Hardie PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Cembrit Holding A/S, Saint Gobain SA, and Nichiha Corporation.

