ZOOMINFO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZI) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo Class A common stock between November 10, 2020 and August 5, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 4, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ZoomInfo's financial and operational results during the Class Period had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled-forward demand for ZoomInfo's database of digital contact information; (2) material portions of ZoomInfo's existing customer base were attempting to either substantially reduce their use of ZoomInfo's product or abandon it altogether; (3) ZoomInfo had used manipulative and coercive auto-renew policies and threats of litigation to force customers into remaining with ZoomInfo for an additional contractual term even though such customers did not want to; (4) ZoomInfo's coercive customer retention tactics had materially damaged ZoomInfo's customer relationships, client franchise, and competitive advantages, and created a hidden demand cliff for costumer contract renewals in future periods; and (5) as a result of all of the above, ZoomInfo's reported revenues, operating income, and customer and retention metrics were materially overstated.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

