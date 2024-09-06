Resurfacing work starting on Highway 4 near Kennedy Hill

CANADA, September 6 - Essential road repairs and resurfacing work will start Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, along Highway 4, approximately two kilometres east of Kennedy Hill.

The work will include excavating about 100 metres of roadway, improving the road base and installing new asphalt to prevent erosion. Due to the geotechnical complexity of the site and to keep workers and motorists safe, there will be single-lane-alternating traffic for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the improvements are complete in late October 2024.

Traffic queues will be monitored at all times, but drivers should expect delays of as much as 20 minutes in both directions and are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Over-width vehicles will be able to move through the site with proper permits.

Drivers are reminded to observe all traffic-management personnel and signage in the area, and drive with caution in active construction zones.

For up-to-date information about road conditions or any changes to the construction schedule, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/