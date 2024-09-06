Governor Newsom issues statement on court decision upholding California’s gun restrictions in many public places

News What you need to know: The State’s Coastal Conservancy approved grant funding for 22 projects focused on community-based wetland restoration, land acquisitions, coastal access programming, and wildfire resilience. SACRAMENTO – California, through the Board of the...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.