Born On the Hit List—a book that provides a Survival Guide for Black Men Navigating Racism in America

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and motivational speaker B.B. O'Shannon announces the release of his powerful new book, Born On The Hit List: A Blackman’s Survival Guide Using 18 Tips In a Systemic Racist Society. This timely and necessary guide equips Black men with the tools they need to tackle and survive a society filled with systemic racism.Born On The Hit List is more than just a book; it's a lifeline. Through a convincing blend of personal anecdotes, insightful lessons, and practical strategies, B.B. O'Shannon sheds light on the harsh realities of racism faced by Black men in America. The book investigates various challenges, including:• The "Endangered Species" Reality: B.B. O'Shannon tackles the ever-present threat Black men face in a society where their very existence seems under attack. He shares his own experiences with racial profiling and microaggressions, exposing the constant state of hypervigilance Black men face.• Breaking Free from Stereotypes: From the myth of the "angry Black man" to the assumptions made about large Black men like himself, B.B. O'Shannon exposes the limitations these stereotypes impose. He empowers readers to confront labels and embrace their true identities.• Systemic Racism's Tangled Web: The book explores how racism permeates every aspect of life, from the education system and employment opportunities to law enforcement interactions and access to justice. B.B. O'Shannon offers honest and unflinching perspectives on these inequalities.Each chapter in Born On The Hit List: A Blackman’s Survival Guide Using 18 Tips In a Systemic Racist Society concludes with a powerful lesson, offering practical strategies for Black men to get through the challenges presented. B.B. O'Shannon doesn't shy away from the uncomfortable truths but provides readers with valuable tools to cope, overcome, and ultimately thrive."This book is born from a lifetime of experiences as a Black man in America," says B.B. O'Shannon. "I poured my heart and soul into these pages, hoping to offer guidance, inspiration, and a roadmap for Black men navigating a world against them. We can overcome, but we need the knowledge and support to do so.", Born On The Hit List: A Blackman’s Survival Guide Using 18 Tips In a Systemic Racist Society is a call to action, not just for Black men, but for everyone who desires a more just and equitable society. It's a resource for those seeking support, a chance for people to gain a deeper understanding of the struggles faced by Black men, and a source for meaningful conversations about race relations in America.About ShannonB.B. O'Shannon is an author and speaker whose journey is an inspiration.• A product of Detroit's east side, he outshined in athletics and academia but faced hurdles due to Proposition 48, a policy that disproportionately impacted Black athletes.• Despite his qualifications, he faced racial barriers when pursuing law enforcement careers.• His experience working with troubled young men in a juvenile detention facility ignited a passion for social justice and youth empowerment.Born On The Hit List is a Must-read For• Black men seeking practical strategies to navigate racism• Parents and families raising Black boys in America• Educators and social workers working with Black youth• Allies looking to understand and dismantle racial injusticeBook Title and Author InformationAuthor’s Email Address: bboshannon346@gmail.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/b.b.oshannon/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Author-BBO-Shannon/61560766247051/ Twitter: https://x.com/ShannonO83578 Order a Copy Now!

