MetaCene launches MAK token following $17M total funding

Singapore City, SG, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaCene, a rapidly growing force in the Web3 gaming space selected for BNB Chain Incubation Program Season 6 with net $17 million raised over multiple financing rounds, launches its governance token, MAK, on the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Trading for MAK officially opened on September 5th, marking a pivotal moment for the platform as it further expands its ecosystem and community.

Since its inception, MetaCene is positioned to be one of the most promising Web3 MMORPGs to drive future innovations of the genre and appeal to mass players on a global scale. Founded by the former CEO of Shanda Games, the NASDAQ-listed gaming giant that spearheaded the breakout popularity of MMORPG, MetaCene inherits the most authentic spirit of MMOs, executed by a team of the best and brightest in the gaming industry deeply experienced in creating content depth and virtual economy sustainability to engage a sticky user base.



The background and proven success in past playtests have built up MetaCene’s reputation and installed faith and support from players and investors alike. To date, MetaCene has raised a total of $17 million from prominent industry leaders and notable Web3 investment institutions, gaming brands and high-profile individual investors. This strong financial backing reinforces MetaCene’s ambition to lead the future of decentralized gaming.

As highlighted in the latest in-depth research presented by Delphi Digital, A New Dawn for Web3 MMOs , roots in Web2 gaming is merely one facet that will contribute to the long-term success of MetaCene. Catalyzed by blockchain-enabled incentivized UA and ServerFi, a novel iteration of private server economy proven pivotal for customized player experience and game lifespan extension in MMO mega hits such as World of Warcraft and GTA5, MetaCene aims to produce net-new player experiences that last. The meticulously designed asset faucet and sink organically embedded within MetaCene’s gameplay system sets the foundation for a strong player-driven economy, creating meaningful impact on the value of its core asset MAK. MetaCene's decentralized ownership, refined engagement mechanic, and strong community governance are expected to distinguish it in the market, ensuring long-term viability and aligning player incentives with the game’s success.

MetaCene groundbreaking innovation CARRY , the world’s first ServerFi product, is already available for players around the globe to experience, with MAK playing a central role in this ecosystem. By synthesizing ServerPass in CARRY, players can earn MAK rewards and gain access to key server rights within the MetaCene platform, adding another layer of value and utility to the token.

MetaCene is already seeing rapid growth through its ongoing Gold Rush Season, which has attracted 42,000 active users, with almost 780% total player account increase from the 2nd Alpha test. The game’s payment rate has surged from 12% to 31%, generating over $1 million in revenue and more than $3 million in cumulative transaction volume. According to the Delphi Digital research , MetaCene’s current DAU statistics lands it at around the 40th rank in terms of most played MMORPGs on Steam, with the fact that the game’s still in early access. These impressive metrics highlight the platform's increasing appeal and its potential to disrupt the Web3 gaming landscape stemming from a rich Web2 MMO heritage.

The listing of MAK reflects MetaCene's growing influence and momentum within the Web3 and gaming sectors. With the platform continuing to innovate and expand, MAK serves as a vital component in its ecosystem - both in the game and the in the related gaming products, empowering both governance and in-game rewards for its users.

As MetaCene continues to push the boundaries of Web3 gaming, the MAK token launch on September 5th presents an exciting opportunity for investors and gamers alike to participate in the platform’s rapid ascent. Backed by some of the most respected names in the industry, MetaCene is poised to lead the next wave of decentralized gaming innovation





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







