Purpose Announces Corrections to Risk Ratings for Certain Funds

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced changes to the risk ratings for 16 public investment funds under its management (collectively, the “Funds”). These changed risk ratings have been determined in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. In the course of internal reviews, Purpose noted that the Funds have been inadvertently reporting incorrect risk ratings. Effective immediately, the new risk ratings of the Funds are set out in the table below.

The following Funds have a risk rating increase:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating
Purpose Global Bond Class TSX: IGB Low Low to Medium
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund TSX: PAYF Low to Medium Medium
Purpose Best Ideas Fund TSX: PBI, PBI.B Medium Medium to High
Purpose Core Dividend Fund TSX: PDF Low to Medium Medium
StoneCastle Equity Growth Fund - Medium to High High
StoneCastle Income Growth Fund - Low to Medium Medium
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund CBOE: RDE Low to Medium Medium
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund TSX: PDIV Low to Medium Medium
Purpose International Dividend Fund TSX: PID Low to Medium Medium
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund CBOE: REM Low to Medium Medium
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF CBOE: YAMZ Medium Medium to High
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF CBOE: YTSL Medium to High High
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF CBOE: YGOG Medium Medium to High
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF CBOE: APLY Medium Medium to High


The following Funds have a risk rating decrease:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating
Longevity Pension Fund - Low to Medium Low
Purpose Gold Bullion Fund TSX: KILO, KILO.B, KILO.U Medium to High Medium


There is no change to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Funds associated with the new risk ratings. The above changes will be reflected in the Funds’ prospectuses (where applicable), fund facts documents, and/or ETF facts documents, which will be available on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

Purpose has reviewed and updated its internal communication protocols to ensure all practices are sound.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $20 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


