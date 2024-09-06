Q/A: Senior enlisted advisor reflects on first year with agency

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Babatunji Akande is the Defense Contract Management Agency’s senior enlisted advisor to the director, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello.

He also serves as an advocate for military and civilian personnel. As Akande marks his first year with the agency, he reflected on what he has learned and shared his outlook on DCMA’s future.

During his first 12 months, Akande has visited employees around the agency and recently attended the Central Region’s Performance Review in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Aug. 20-22.

Akande enlisted in the Air Force in 1998. His military career has been in aircraft avionics. He has two associate degrees from the Community College of the Air Force. Akande received the first degree in Applied Science in Avionics System Technology in 2012, and the second degree in Education and Training Management in 2014. In addition, Akande earned a Professional Management Certificate in 2014.

Akande’s military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Achievement Medal.

Q1: What have you learned during your first year at DCMA that surprised you?

A1: Since my arrival at DCMA, one thing that I have learned that has surprised me is the number of products we have touch time on. These products include military clothing and items related to space systems and battleships.

Q2: How do you think DCMA Vision will prepare the agency for the future?

Q2: The agency is heading in the right direction with DCMA Vision. After attending a performance review for each region and directorate, I am convinced that the agency will be better postured for the future. Change is not easy, but it is the right thing to do to ensure we are operating efficiently and supporting our customers and warfighters in the best way possible.

Q3: What did you learn and enjoy about the recent Central Region Performance Review?

A3: We have access to valuable data that if used effectively, can be a valuable source of information to stakeholders in developing strategic plans. One of the highlights of the Central Region Performance Review was the fact that the team has accepted the fact that changes are needed to ensure our survivability as an agency. As we go through those changes, we will have to continually refine our processes to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Another highlight is seeing how the agency has started defining work not being performed and its associated risk. This will allow the prioritization of resources related to possible workload increases.

Q4: What do you want to accomplish in 2025?

A4: I still believe that little is known about what DCMA does for the military services, thus, I want to bridge that gap. One of the ways I plan on doing that is to work with the Total Force Directorate to register DCMA for the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge Program. The program matches retiring military members with registered agencies and allows them to pursue a six-month internship.

The members bring their skills to those agencies, and in return, gain valuable insight and experiences that would benefit them in their job searches as they transition into civilian life. This is a win-win situation for the members and the agencies. The military members reap the benefits of the experience, and the agencies get additional manpower for six months at a time to augment their workload. There are several government agencies already on the list of registered bodies, and I believe DCMA should take advantage of this opportunity as well.

Another initiative that I will participate in soon will be agency roadshows. I will be collaborating with the military services and conducting a “show and tell” about the agency. I will be bringing along subject matter experts in a variety of career fields, such as quality assurance specialists, engineers, contract administrators, cyber security specialists, information technology specialists, and human resource specialists, to highlight what they do to our targeted audiences. I believe this will help shed a positive light on the agency and help in recruitment.

Q5: What do you want employees around the agency to know about you?

A5: I want them to know that I am approachable. I am an advocate for them when it comes to fostering a positive workplace climate for all, and I appreciate being a part of a team of trusted professionals.

Q6: In your position as the senior enlisted advisor, what are some of the ways you are supporting military personnel?

A6: In my position, I believe in networking to form alliances in seeking solutions to issues that are of concern to the team. I stay abreast of topics that may affect their morale and welfare. I also stay engaged with them through monthly meetings, while keeping an open-door policy. It is a passion of mine to be there for the people.

Q7: How would you describe your leadership style?

A7: My leadership style has evolved over the years and has usually been centered around the nature of my current mission, position and the climate of the organization. I will say that my current leadership style is coaching.

Q8: Who are some of your mentors? What is the best career advice you have received?

Q8: I believe life is a journey, and you learn from your experiences. Interactions with people from all walks of life, including before and during my career, have shaped me to who I am today. The best career advice I heard and would like to share, is from John Maxwell. In his “Leadership Gold” book, in one of the chapters, which I also taught to people in professional development classes, is to “never stop growing.” It details how we should strive to better ourselves by seeking growth opportunities. It talks about how we shouldn’t settle in our comfort zone, and rather branch out to find ways to be a better version of ourselves. I strive to live life this way, as I challenge myself in various areas.

Q9: Do you recommend any additional books that you have found beneficial that focuses on change?

A9: The book that came to mind is the “The Coffee Bean” by Jon Gordon and Damon West. During the change process, you can become a carrot and give up when change occurs or an egg, which can harden and fight change, or you can become the coffee bean and be a catalyst for change.

Q10: How does your current job experience help you communicate with the agency’s military customers?

A10: DCMA is the eyes and ears of the customers, as well as the warfighters. Our team ensures the delivery of quality products through surveillance activities and contract administration. This puts us in a very important role between our customers and the Defense Industrial Base, as well as their subcontractors and suppliers. The DCMA director has stressed the importance of data, which is vital. The data we are privy to across the span of contract administration to the delivery of the final product, is critical and useful in making sound decisions for strategic planning. With my involvement in processes across the agency, my collective understanding of the information can enhance communication with our military customers.

I have the opportunity of being in quarterly meetings with the senior enlisted leaders across the military branches, as well as combatant commands. By listening to the challenges and opportunities discussed during these meetings, it gives me a bigger picture of what the priorities are, and how DCMA fits into that plan. When I am armed with the data and information from across the agency, I can better bridge the gap through communication on both sides of the aisle between the agency and our military customers.