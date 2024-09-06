PDD Holdings Inc: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises PDD Holdings Inc. f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc. ("PDD" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PDD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On June 25, 2024, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a lawsuit against the Temu online marketplace, which is operated by PDD. The lawsuit accuses Temu of violating the Arkansas Personal Information Protection Act. Griffin characterized Temu as "essentially malware and spyware" that is "intentionally designed to gain unrestricted access to a user's phone operating system" with the aim of "profiting from the unauthorized collection of data."

Following this announcement, PDD's American depositary receipt (ADR) price dropped by $8.06 per ADR, or 5.77%, over the next two trading sessions, ending at $131.94 per ADR on June 27, 2024.

