California Courts Kick Off Constitution Month 2024

In her State of the Judiciary Address in March, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero outlined her priorities for California's judicial branch, starting with the Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative (POD), an effort to revitalize civic learning in California's K-12 classrooms.

The judicial branch has a foundation for "maintaining and increasing public confidence in the judiciary," she explained. In 2023, the initiative's former board, a committee comprised of state and federal court judges, as well as civic learning advocates in education and law, concluded its work with a strategic plan for the initiative moving forward, packaged for the judicial branch. See timeline.

The previous month, Chief Justice Guerrero appointed Administrative Presiding Justice Judith McConnell of the Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division One and Judge Julia Alloggiomento of the Superior Court of Santa Clara County to direct the judicial branch adoption of the initiative.

"We want all kids sitting in the classrooms today to be actively engaged in our democracy," -- Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, 2024 State of the Judiciary Address

More Judges Visiting Schools this Year for Constitution Month

Since this year's State of the Judiciary Address, many courts have taken an interest in reaching out to schools, adopting POD's signature Judges in the Classroom program, and nearly doubling the number of branch interactions with educators compared to last year's Constitution Month commemoration.

Constitution Month was initiated by the Power of Democracy Steering Committee last year to accommodate the many activities planned around Constitution Day. In San Diego and Santa Clara Counties, demand was so high that attorneys from the Courts of Appeal volunteered to do visits.

This year, Power of Democracy resources will be used by nearly half of the state's 58 counties during Constitution Month. The expansion is due in large part to interest from the state's smaller courts like Glenn County.

"When we first heard about the opportunity, our court wasn't sure how to manage outreach since we're a small court with two judges," said Glenn County Judge Alicia Ekland. "But I was inspired to look into it. Today, we're set for the academic school year. We have visits planned out far in advance thanks to our relationship with the County Office of Education--two to commemorate Constitution Month."

Statewide, judges will visit more than 100 K-12 classrooms in four weeks with lessons on the Constitution, the judicial branch, and the role of the courts. Teachers are invited to submit a request by visiting powerofdemocracy.org. Requests are also being accepted for visits throughout the year. Last year, the judicial branch facilitated 254 in-person visits.

"We know our efforts may inspire young learners to seek out opportunities to learn more about their government, to participate in civics, and be encouraged to pursue careers in law as they get older," said POD Vice-Lead Judge Julia Allogiamento, whose court leads the state with more than 60 visits planned.

Courts with seasoned outreach programs reached out to schools before the summer break inviting teachers to get their requests in "before the rush." By September 1, more than 170 requests from teachers in twenty-two counties for the 2024-2025 academic year were received. About half were for Constitution Month.

“Our judges know the Constitution better than anyone,” said Justice Judith McConnell, lead of the Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative. “When I see judges step forward to volunteer just a bit of their time from counties we've not yet engaged with, my commitment to this important work is restored. "We're seeing a lively resurgence. Court outreach programs that went dark during the pandemic are coming back. I’m thrilled to see there's interest coming from every region of our state in support of the Chief Justice's vision."

For more details about the initiative, visit powerofdemocracy.org