Core Foundation Announces LstBTC, a Liquid Staking Token on the Core Blockchain

Seoul, Korea, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Core Foundation, a group dedicated to sponsoring ecosystem development on Core’s Bitcoin-powered blockchain, has announced LstBTC, an ERC-20 liquid staking token pegged 1:1 with Bitcoin (BTC). This innovation enables BTC holders to earn daily rewards in CORE tokens while maintaining the liquidity of their Bitcoin—a solution to the longstanding challenge of choosing between staking and liquidity in the DeFi space.

Addressing the Liquidity Challenge

For Bitcoin holders, the choice between staking their assets for rewards and keeping them liquid for DeFi participation has always been a difficult one. Traditional BTC staking often requires locking up assets, making them unavailable for other uses. LstBTC eliminates this trade-off by preserving Bitcoin's value while offering the benefits of staking. Holders can now keep their BTC liquid and participate fully in the evolving BTCfi ecosystem.

How LstBTC Works

Each LstBTC token is fully pegged to one BTC, ensuring that its value remains stable. Unlike standard staking, LstBTC allows holders to retain full liquidity, meaning their Bitcoin can still be used for lending, transferring and swapping like any other ERC-20 token. This flexibility is a game-changer for those who want to maximize their returns without compromising their ability to engage in DeFi activities.

Enhanced Security with Multisig Setup

LstBTC is issued on the Core blockchain and features a Multisig setup on the Bitcoin network. While this requires a slight increase in trust, the Multisig setup is managed by reputable entities, a practice widely adopted in many established protocols. The Multisig wallets undergo rigorous security audits, ensuring that users' assets are well-protected, while still allowing them to benefit from the liquidity and rewards offered by LstBTC.

Expanding the BTCfi Ecosystem

LstBTC will further expand Core’s already comprehensive BTCfi ecosystem, which includes lending, borrowing, restaking, DEXs, perpetual futures, and NFT platforms. By bridging the gap between staking and liquidity, LstBTC offers BTC holders greater flexibility in managing their assets.

"Bitcoin holders have long faced a difficult choice between staking their assets and keeping them liquid for participation in the DeFi ecosystem," said Rich Rines, Initial Contributor at Core. "LstBTC changes that by allowing users to earn staking rewards in Core while keeping their Bitcoin liquid and active in the ecosystem."

A Solution That Meets Market Needs

LstBTC is designed for BTC holders who want to maintain their asset liquidity while still earning staking rewards. The Multisig wallet setup, backed by reputable entities and rigorous audits, ensures that security is not compromised, making LstBTC a reliable choice for those looking to engage more fully in the BTCfi ecosystem.See more on LstBTC in this explainer video: https://youtu.be/ipyT_ih_G-g?si=nUs8HlMBct_J1Dbq. For more information about the Core Foundation and Core blockchain, please visit https://coredao.org.

About Core

Core serves as the Proof of Stake layer for Bitcoin as the first enabler of Non-Custodial Bitcoin Staking, which secures a fully EVM-compatible BTCfi ecosystem. Since April 2024, over 5,000 BTC valued at more than $300 million have been staked with Core, enhancing Bitcoin’s utility and security.

Core is the most Bitcoin-aligned EVM blockchain with ~55% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to the network’s security. This breakthrough has amassed millions of Core adopters - over 20M unique addresses, 275M+ transactions, and over 295M TVL since its mainnet launch in January 2023.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

