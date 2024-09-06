EEG Analysis Specialist SLOWAVE INC. Collaborates with Ajou University Hospital on Delirium Research

Collaboration Targets Delirium Diagnosis and Digital Therapeutics

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLOWAVE INC ., a company specializing in EEG analysis, has been selected as a strategic research partner by Ajou University Hospital. SLOWAVE INC. is recognized for its development of innovative EEG diagnostic solutions, offering user-friendly, ultra-small, and lightweight EEG devices. These advancements aim to enhance the convenience and objectivity of brainwave data analysis for medical professionals, addressing existing challenges and facilitating early intervention.In August 2024, SLOWAVE INC. was designated as a collaborative research and development institution under the Bio Core Facility Construction Project by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT. Beginning in 2024, SLOWAVE INC. will focus on delirium diagnosis and the development of digital therapeutics in partnership with Ajou University Hospital. This project, spearheaded by the Ministry of Science and ICT, is designed to support promising bio-ventures by providing research equipment, facilities, office space, R&D funding, and mentorship for operations and commercialization.Over the past year, SLOWAVE INC. and Ajou University Hospital have conducted research on delirium in severe trauma patients. Their focus has been on analyzing EEG data to develop predictive methods for early detection of delirium. In June of this year, they received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct a clinical trial involving EEG measurements in severe trauma patients. This trial will support the development and validation of a delirium prediction algorithm.The support from the Bio Core Facility Construction Project has enabled SLOWAVE INC. to secure the necessary funding, infrastructure, and expert collaboration for its delirium research. This support positions the company to advance beyond existing diagnostic research to develop effective treatment solutions.Professor Cho Yong-hyuk of Ajou University Hospital remarked, “We anticipate that this collaboration with SLOWAVE INC. will lead to the development of more objective methods for diagnosing delirium and innovative therapeutic approaches.”Founded in November 2022, SLOWAVE INC. is a burgeoning start-up also engaged in collaborative research with the University of Michigan Medical School. In 2023, the company secured $700,000 in seed funding from four venture capital firms and is currently focused on developing EEG analysis services related to delirium and sleep disorders.

