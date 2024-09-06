Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Opens with Record Enrollment, High Rankings in Princeton Review

Rose-Hulman: Mussallem Union

The 2024-25 fall enrollment has 2,325 students, a 3.6% increase from 2023-24, with an incoming class of more than 620 new students

We’re building upon our past successes and looking forward to a special 2024-25 school year, featuring the celebration of our 150-year sesquicentennial.” — Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has started the 2024-25 academic year with a record enrollment of 2,325 students, a 3.6% increase from the previous year. Along with an anticipated 91% retention rate of returning students, the nationally ranked undergraduate STEM college welcomed a fall class of more than 620 new students —a milestone achieved only four times in its 150-year history.Rose-Hulman’s previous enrollment record was 2,316 for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years.“We’re building upon our past successes and looking forward to a special 2024-25 school year, featuring the celebration of our 150-year sesquicentennial,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “We’ve welcomed an exceptional incoming class that’s academically talented and a diverse group that represents a rich mix of geographies, races, and genders, all united by a shared commitment to excellence. They have joined a group of outstanding returning students, many of whom have started gaining work experiences in their STEM fields through exciting internships, co-ops, and undergraduate research opportunities.”Rose-Hulman was recently ranked in numerous categories in Princeton Review’s 2025 Best 390 Colleges list, ranking in the top 20 for internships, career services and career placement, science lab facilities, and student support and counseling services. Rose-Hulman has also been ranked No. 1 in undergraduate engineering education for 25 straight years by U.S. News & World Report.Ringing in a new school year, Coons noted that Rose-Hulman recently received its largest gift in history—a $30.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment—supporting the development of “Trails to Innovation,” a transformative new Innovation Campus complex just south of the main campus. Also, construction is in progress for a new first-year student residence hall on campus, to be completed next summer, as well as recently completed renovations to the main academic quad on campus to improve accessibility.“With the latest Princeton Review rankings and the transformative Lilly Endowment grant, in addition to the outstanding students enrolled this fall, we truly have a lot to be excited about as we embark on this historic year,” Coons added.Applications are now being accepted for Fall 2025 admission at www.rose-hulman.edu/apply . The early deadline for admission is November 1, 2024.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is nearly 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,300 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.PHOTO ATTACHMENT DESCRIPTION:A Dropbox with latest Rose-Hulman campus images can be found at:Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan CantwellRose-Hulman’s nameplate is attached for possible usage with this news release.ROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:Video showcasing Rose-Hulman’s campus can be found at:Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.

Media B-roll Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.