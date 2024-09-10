Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to The Family of a Former Auto Mechanic with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma Anywhere in Florida to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-Get Better Settlement Results

"If your husband or dad is-was an auto mechanic and they have asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. Get compensated.” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a current or former auto mechanic who has just been diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Tampa, they are one of the nation's leading law firms focused on asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they consistently get top compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "The reason we are so focused on auto mechanics and asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma in Florida and nationwide is because they would have had so much exposure to asbestos-especially prior to the mid-1980s. Up until the late 1980s auto brakes still contained asbestos as did clutches, parts of transmissions, engine valve covers, as did insulation separating the passenger and engine compartments. Most auto mechanics who had asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma we have tried to help in the last nearly two decades grossly underestimated what their compensation might be.

"If your husband or dad is-was an auto mechanic and they have asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm are incredibly passionate about making certain their clients receive the best possible financial compensation." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

