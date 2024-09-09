Escajeda Holdings Highlighted in Forbes, Fortune, and Entrepreneur Magazines

The company shares how to maximize property values through proper investments and more

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escajeda Holdings and its owner, Justin Escajeda, will be featured as a Pittsburgh Business Leader in the latest editions of Forbes, Fortune, and Entrepreneur magazines. The article delves into Escajeda’s proven strategies for enhancing property value and longevity, highlighting proactive maintenance, prioritization of work ethic, and the ability to adapt to industry changes.Escajeda has built a successful portfolio through Escajeda Holdings, which includes Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs, and Hoolahan Roofing & Remodeling, among others. He shares his expertise in real estate investment and property maintenance, providing valuable guidance for building owners looking to navigate the complexities of property management, particularly in regions with aging infrastructure like Western Pennsylvania.“Consistent maintenance is the key to keeping property values high and buildings structurally sound,” Escajeda emphasizes. “By investing in proactive maintenance and consolidating services under one provider, Escajeda Holdings has created a streamlined approach that reduces costs and ensures comprehensive property care.”The article also addresses how Escajeda Holdings has embraced change after the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting to new industry norms while prioritizing the safety and functionality of the buildings under its care. As the company expands its portfolio and service offerings, it remains dedicated to providing unparalleled solutions for property maintenance, ensuring success for its clients.Escajeda Holdings sees this feature as an opportunity to reach real estate investors and business leaders to help them achieve long-term business goals. The inclusion of Escajeda’s insights in the publications underscores his influence in the industry and his commitment to innovation in property management. The full article will be available regionally in the greater Pittsburgh area in the upcoming issues of Forbes, Fortune, and Entrepreneur.About Escajeda Masonry & ConcreteEscajeda Masonry & Concrete is a fully licensed and certified construction company based in Pittsburgh, PA. Since 2006, they have assisted in masonry restoration and construction in both commercial and residential projects across Western PA, West Virginia, and Ohio. With years of experience in structure integrity and a high mastery of equipment, Escajeda Masonry & Concrete offers services from masonry restoration and new concrete/repairs to historical preservation. For more information, please visit www.escajedamasonry.com

