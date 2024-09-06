Hubbell Incorporated to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference

Shelton, CT, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that Gerben Bakker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will appear at the Morgan Stanley annual Laguna Conference. The event will be webcast and is scheduled to begin at 7:30AM PT on Friday, September 13, 2024.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

