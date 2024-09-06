NHS chief signs pledge to support armed forces and veterans

The chief executive of the NHS has signed a public pledge to people in the armed forces and their families to ensure they get the support they need from local health services.

Amanda Pritchard signed the Armed Forces Covenant on behalf of NHS England at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea yesterday (Thursday 5 September 2024).

The Covenant is a commitment from the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly and not disadvantaged in their day-to-day lives as a result of their military service. It is supported by a wide range of organisations including the UK Government and Devolved Administrations, local government, businesses of all sizes, schools, charities and the NHS.

Among the specialised services currently provided by the NHS, the Op COURAGE veterans mental health and wellbeing service has seen over 8,500 referrals since April 2023.

Op RESTORE, which focuses on veterans’ physical health and wellbeing has seen more than 1,000 referrals since the service began as the Veterans Trauma Network in 2016.

While Op NOVA, which supports veterans in the justice system, has seen over 1,200 referrals accepted to its pre and post custody service.

Every NHS trust in England has also signed the Armed Forces Covenant, stating their commitment to providing those in the Armed Forces community with access to care, tailoring services where needed.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said: “It’s my privilege to make this public pledge of support to the armed forces community and I hope this reinforces that their contribution and sacrifices are valued by the NHS.

“I’ve seen first-hand when meeting former service personnel, and their families, that they have unique circumstances and needs, which are best supported by expertise, understanding and personalised care. Thankfully I’ve also seen brilliant examples of the NHS working hand in glove with local charities and voluntary groups already serving this community to provide that support.

“Signing the covenant affirms the NHS’s commitment to the people who serve, veterans and their families that we will strive to ensure they get what they need from the health service, but also to be an active partner locally and nationally in tackling the wider challenges they face.”

Professor Tim Briggs, National Director for Clinical Improvement and Elective Recovery said: “We recognise the enormous value serving personnel, reservists, veterans, and military families bring to the NHS and to our country.

“We are committed to ensuring that our armed forces community, which includes both patients and NHS staff, can continue to access the right care when they need it, in line with the duties and principles set out in the covenant.”