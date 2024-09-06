Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center Sees Surge in New Patients with 1SEO Digital Agency’s Online Advertising Strategy

1SEO Digital Agency amplifies digital presence for Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center, achieving remarkable growth in SEO and social media performance.

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1SEO Digital Agency’s partnership with the Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center has led to a surge in new patient inquiries and engagement, thanks to a strategic overhaul of the center’s online presence.Since 2018, the agency has implemented targeted SEO and social media campaigns that have bolstered the orthopedic specialists’ visibility, ensuring their continued prominence in the competitive field of orthopedic care.Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center aimed to increase visibility to potential patients and drive engagement through digital platforms. The primary challenge was to not only attract more visitors but also to ensure these visitors were high-intent patients seeking specialized orthopedic care.1SEO Digital Agency rose to the challenge by implementing a comprehensive strategy that focused on search engine optimization (SEO) and targeted social media advertising . This dual approach was designed to increase incoming traffic and ensure that the interactions were meaningful, ultimately leading to patient conversions.The results have been impressive. The first half of 2024 alone saw a 13% increase in organic search sessions, translating to 194,000 sessions and 31,000 direct channel sessions. Additionally, there was a 99% rise in total user engagement and double-digit growth across all targeted metrics.Furthermore, the past year demonstrated a 122% rise in new users from social media, with May to June 2024 alone witnessing a 311% surge in both sessions and users. The optimized Google My Business (GMB) strategy contributed to this success, with a 22% year-over-year increase in clicks, solidifying Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center's local visibility and patient engagement."Our approach has been to enhance not only the reach but also the quality of patient interactions," said CJ Bachmann, CEO of 1SEO Digital Agency. "We’ve helped Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center achieve higher rankings, more substantial organic reach, and better patient engagement by focusing on advanced keyword optimization, content relevance, and an enhanced user experience."1SEO Digital Agency continues to refine its strategies to help Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center remain at the forefront of orthopedic care. With a proven track record and an ongoing commitment to excellence, 1SEO is proud to be a key partner in the center’s digital growth journey.For more information on how 1SEO Digital Agency can help businesses enhance their online presence and reach, please visit 1SEO.com or call us at 215-946-1046.About 1SEO Digital Agency: 1SEO Digital Agency is an award-winning healthcare digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, social media, and web design services. With a focus on driving growth for clients across various industries, 1SEO is dedicated to delivering measurable results and empowering businesses to succeed online.

