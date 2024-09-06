Nasdaq Halts BAIYU Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted on September 5, 2024 in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BYU) at 19:50:00 Eastern Time for information requested from the company at a last sale price of $1.02.



Trading will remain halted until BAIYU Holdings, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

Additionally, the Securities and Exchange Commission effected a trading suspension in BYU from 09:30:00 on September 6, 2024 to 23:59:00 on September 19, 2024. More information about the SEC’s order can be found at https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/suspensions/2024/34-100956.pdf.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss

sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com

NDAQO

