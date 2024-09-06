Elton Ilirjani – International Suupaamoderu Turning Japanese at Rakuten Fashion Week

Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo Logo Elton Ilirjani modelling House of MuaMua (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Rakuten Fashion Week) Elton Ilirjani modelling Old Fashioned Standards (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Rakuten Fashion Week) Elton Ilirjani modelling Chidori (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Rakuten Fashion Week) Atmosphere (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Rakuten Fashion Week)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fashion World’s eyes have been fixed on Rakuten Fashion Week in Japan at which suupaamoderu (supermodel), activist and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani participated in three stunning catwalk shows over two days for brands including House of MuaMua, and for Global Fashion Collective (GFC) - Old Fashioned Standards and Chidori.The House of Muamua was founded in 2016. The Italian high fashion house showcases irony and bold femininity. The Brand’s philosophy is ‘I don’t give a chic’. For the creative director Ludovica Virga, fashion is fun and is not to be taken too seriously. “I’ll save the world one sparkle at a time”, she says. House of Muamua tries to be as entertaining as sustainable by using made in Italy recycled wool, PET paillettes and up-cycled denim.The debut show at Arab Fashion Week, won the best designer award and the love of celebrities like Paris Hilton, Madonna, Gwen Stefani, Doja Cat, Lele Pons, Avril Lavigne, Saweetie and so on. House of Muamua is known for its iconic rice field catwalk in Bali during the lockdown and most recent fashion shows in New York and Paris.Workwear is for every facet of life, playing a vital role in how people present themselves and how they move through the world. Old Fashioned Standards is endlessly committed to providing meticulously handcrafted garments and accessories made in high end materials. Each product is hand drafted, cut and sewn in house, by Cassandra who specializes in working with waxed cotton, selvedge denim and up-cycled materials.This SS25 collection marks Old Fashioned Standards' grand entrance onto the international runway. This collection encapsulates the rich tapestry of creative diversity that OFS contributes to the workwear domain. With a nod to vintage details and finishes, Cassandra infuses her distinctive touch of inclusivity into fit, function, and fashion.Born in Okayama, Japan, Graduating Marronnier College of Fashion Design, and beginning his career as a patterner Fuminari Fujiwara launched an apparel brand, CHIDORI, after gaining practical experiences in designing and production management while working for several manufacturers. CHIDORI is displayed and offered in Japan as well as international joint exhibitions, pop-up shops at department stores, and our e-commerce website.CHIDORI features gimmicky designs that only the brands skills and background as a pattern maker can create. The product line-up includes women’s wear, unisex wear, bags, and leather goods, all designed based on the concept of transformation.To access selected High-Resolution images: https://bit.ly/4cQACoJ Photo credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Getty ImagesTo view the full Gallery of Images: https://bit.ly/4g6yMmy Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Getty ImagesAbout Elton Ilirjani:Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion supermodel, Ilirjani has a following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.Instagram: @EilirjaniAbout The HeadHunter Group:The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high-quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica). I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @SangrealoAbout Rakuten Fashion Week:The Japan Fashion Week Organization was established in 2005 with the cooperation of the textile/fashion manufacturers, fashion designers and distributers, so both the upstream and downstream side for the purpose of further strengthening and developing the international competitiveness of Japan’s textile and fashion industries.The JFW Organization hosts the "Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO" as the Collection Business in order to disseminate information about Japan’s superior textile/fashion products and services overseas and establish Tokyo as "only one the base for textiles and fashion in the world" and the center of fashion trendsetting in Asia. For more information please visit, www.rakutenfashionweektokyo.com About Global Fashion Collective:Global Fashion Collective (GFC), an expansion of Vancouver Fashion Week, is a platform specializing in supporting creative designers by establishing their presence around the world. Launched in October 2017, the collective is dynamic and liberating in that it produces exclusive runway showcases in diverse fashion capitals across the globe, with the aim to accelerate the designer’s global development, increasing their international media visibility and opening new markets. For more information please visit: www.globalfashioncollective.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.