Country Artist ~ Colby Lee Swift ~ Releases New Single "Money to Drank"

Honky-Tonk Anthem Available Now on All Streaming Platforms

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Artist / Songwriter Colby Lee Swift releases his new single, " Money to Drank " on Hollow Point Records, available now on all streaming platforms. This single, written by Jacob Howard and Bobby Wayne Walkup and produced by Brent Rader, premiered yesterday on All Country News This is Swift’s third single release in 2024, who is quickly making a name for himself with his deep-rooted, traditional country sound and authentic, heartfelt lyrics. The single is reminiscent of the music Swift grew up listening to in Texas, where he developed a passion for traditional country music at a young age, with legendary influences like George Strait and John Conlee.﻿The single, sure to become a weekend honky-tonk anthem, tells the all too familiar story of a working man's mission to let loose.“The moment I heard this song, I knew I had to cut it,” said Colby Lee Swift. “I feel like a lot of people can relate to this song because, no matter what’s going on in life, we all seem to find ‘money to drank.’ This song has that 90’s country feel that I think everyone is craving right now.”“Money to Drank” is being released on the heels of his recent successful singles like “Chaser” currently at #39 on the Texas Regional Radio Chart and climbing, in addition to Apple Music’s Don’t Mess With Texas playlist and “Tail Lights.”Hailing from a ranch in Midfield, Texas, Swift began playing the guitar at age five, singing at age 15 and performing at age 17. Swift continues to write and create new music as he builds a growing fanbase with his authentic storytelling and soul-stirring performances.In 2018, Swift captured the hearts of nearly 9 million viewers on national television (American Idol), catapulting him into the limelight. Fans will undoubtedly continue to watch this talented young man as his country music journey continues to unfold.“Money to Drank” is available now on all streaming platforms. Be sure to subscribe to Swift’s YouTube Channel for the upcoming video release and visit his website for upcoming tour dates at www.ColbyLeeSwift.com MUSIC REVIEW: "There’s a certain nostalgia attached to 'Money To Drank,' with its lively piano and fiddle, that harkens back to the days when country music was as much about storytelling as it was about melody. The song’s chorus is a declaration of defiance against life’s struggles, a reminder that sometimes, it’s not about the money in your pocket but the memories you make." - All Country News

