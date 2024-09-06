Northern Shrimp Section Meeting Scheduled for September 13, 2024

CONTACT:

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095

Chelsea Tuohy: (703-842-0740

September 6, 2024

Durham, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASFMC) Northern Shrimp Section will hold a meeting on Friday, September 13 at 9:00 a.m. in Portland, ME, to review public comment on the Amendment 4 Public Information Document and direct staff in the development of Draft Amendment 4, which considers the establishment of a new management approach that would allow for the setting of a multi-year moratorium.

The moratorium could be modified when a set of biological indicators demonstrates that the northern shrimp stock is at a population level that could support a sustainable fishery. The Northern Shrimp Section will also review the Advisory Panel and Technical Committee discussions regarding an industry-based research program.

Time: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Date: September 13, 2024

Location: Doubletree by Hilton Portland, 363 Maine Mall Road, South Portland, ME

Meeting materials can be obtained by visiting https://asmfc.org/uploads/file/66d9f616pr25NShrimpSection_AP_MtgAnouncement.pdf.

The public is invited to participate in this meeting. Comments will be taken as time allows. For more information, please contact Chelsea Touhy, Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, ASFMC, ctuohy@asmfc.org, (703) 842-0740; or Cheri Patterson, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Marine Fisheries Division, (603) 868-1095.

