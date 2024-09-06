Maine DOE – September 6, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE AI Guidance – We need your input!

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology Team is seeking input from Maine educators, administrators, and all other support staff for the creation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Guidance. | More

Maine Educators Named Lead Co-Regulators to Support Phase 2 with The Regulated Classroom™

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and The Regulated Classroom (TRC) have named co-regulators to support educators across the state to support wellbeing and create safe and welcoming classrooms. | More

Celebrating Community School Coordinators Week

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is joining the Institute for Educational Leadership (IEL) Coalition for Community Schools to celebrate Community Schools Coordinator Appreciation Week from September 15 to 21, 2024. | More

REMINDER: Seeking Public Comment on Chapter 115 – the Credentialing of Education Personnel

The Maine State Board of Education is conducting conversations with the public about Rule Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Educational Personnel, from August through December. Resolve 2024, Chapter 137 directed the State Board of Education to amend Rule Chapter 115, with special attention to sections related to the State Board of Education’s report submitted to the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs in 2023. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Screen-Free Summer Sparks Creativity and Learning at Beech Hill School

In a world dominated by screens, Beech Hill School took a refreshing approach this summer with their screen-free summer program, offering K-7 students a four-week immersive experience focused on hands-on learning and community building this summer. Over 30 campers attended regularly, representing 45% of the school’s student population, making it a resounding success. | More

North Haven Students Explore ‘Green’ Businesses in Maine Thanks to Maine DOE Career Exploration Grant

With support from the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Out of School Time grant, upper elementary and middle school students from North Haven Community School, located on North Haven Island, visited and explored a variety of Maine businesses this summer. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) Implementation Toolbox Series

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce a new learning series on Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) for the 2024-2025 school year. Each month’s session will focus on a different MTSS tool, offering you insights into how it can be used effectively within your own framework. | More

Free Training on How to Identify, Assess & Support Students Who Exhibit Challenging Behaviors

Effective behavioral threat assessment and management (BTAM) protocols in schools are an indispensable component of maintaining the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the entire school community. Threat assessment is not only about identifying potential threats but also about preventing violence and promoting a supportive environment where individuals feel safe to report concerns. | More

Free Professional Learning: Integrating WIDA English Language Development (ELD) Standards Framework

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to provide support to School Administrative Units (SAUs) in their continued implementation of Maine’s English Language Development Standards. | More

Inclusive Education Professional Growth Opportunities for Early Learning Educators

To support inclusion in Maine’s early childhood programs, the Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network (MRTQ PDN), in collaboration with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, is excited to share four professional growth opportunities. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

