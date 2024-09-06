SRS Real Estate Partners Expands to Jacksonville with Veteran Retail Real Estate Professionals

Stephanie McCullough Joins SRS to Lead Retail Services in North Florida

Dallas, TX, United States, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners is expanding into Jacksonville, Fla. with a two-person team led by Stephanie McCullough, a market-leading retail professional with nearly 20 years of experience in landlord and tenant representation. McCullough will lead tenant and owner services in Jacksonville, collaborating with SRS leaders throughout Florida to round out SRS’ retail expertise. She is joined by Annie Lee O’Steen, a retail associate with more than five years of commercial real estate experience.

“Our expansion into Jacksonville is another big win as we continue to strategically grow with top tier professionals,” said SRS President Garrett Colburn. “The addition of Stephanie and Annie further strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive retail real estate solutions throughout Florida and in key markets nationwide.”

“SRS has had a strong presence in Orlando for the last 20 years, and Jacksonville, a robust market with a thriving retail sector, is the next logical step for growth,” said John Artope, SRS Executive Vice President and Managing Principal. “This expansion increases our Florida footprint and complements our dynamic teams in Orlando, Tampa and South Florida.”

McCullough joins SRS as Senior Vice President and Managing Principal. She joins from The Shopping Center Group, where she was a partner and Executive Vice President, leading the North Florida office since 2008. Her market knowledge and extensive experience in retail across all phases of development have defined her as a leading industry expert in the region. She was named one of Tomorrow’s Leaders in the Southeast by Real Estate Forum and was honored as one of Jacksonville’s 40 Under 40 by the Jacksonville Business Journal while consistently earning recognition as a top producer regionally. A graduate of Florida State University, McCullough currently serves on the FSU Trends Conference Committee and is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers.

“The opportunity to integrate SRS’ solid foundation in Florida with our extensive local market expertise while building a strong presence in Jacksonville is extremely exciting,” said McCullough. “I have established relationships with a number of leaders at SRS from coast to coast and am thrilled to join an organization with such a collaborative culture and a platform dedicated to servicing clients at the highest level.”

O’Steen previously worked at The Shopping Center Group as an associate. She began her real estate career at CBRE and is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is building upon its retail foundation to provide extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, with 29 offices in the U.S., SRS has grown into one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders. Our commitment to excellence is strengthened by our Guarantee of Value and our success is measured in the achievement of our clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

