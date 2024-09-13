September Is Prostate Health Month

As a leader in urological care, Steinberg Urology is proud to offer Rezūm, a cutting-edge prostate health treatment.

At Steinberg Urology we pride ourselves on our compassionate and approachable nature.” — Dr. Andrew Steinberg, MD, CM, CCFP

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As September marks Prostate Health Month, Steinberg Urology is proud to offer advanced therapies, sophisticated surgical techniques, the latest in diagnostic testing and evaluation, and state-of-the-art treatment for men with symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Several effective treatments for prostate gland enlargement are available at Steinberg Urology including Rezūm Water Vapour Therapy - a revolutionary treatment that can offer long term relief from symptoms with no incisions or general anesthesia, with very little down time. As a Rezūm leader in Québec, Steinberg Urology has successfully treated hundreds of patients with Rezūm Therapy in Montréal Prostate Health Month aims to empower men to take control of their health by seeking early detection and treatment for prostate issues. Early diagnosis can significantly improve outcomes for prostate cancer and BPH. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate, is a common condition among older men. Recent analysis estimates that around half of all men will experience BPH by their 60s.Rezūm utilizes controlled doses of hot steam to target and reduce specific areas of the enlarged prostate, providing long-term relief from urinary symptoms without the discomfort associated with traditional surgery. This minimally invasive and low-risk procedure offers significant benefits for men suffering from enlarged prostate symptoms. Unlike some other treatments, Rezūm helps preserve erectile and ejaculatory function, making it a preferred choice for many men."This innovative therapy represents a major advancement in the treatment of BPH, providing a safe and effective alternative to surgery." said Dr. Andrew Steinberg, MD, CM, CCFP.Rezūm has undergone rigorous testing and is recommended by the Canadian Urological Association as a minimally invasive treatment for BPH. It was also approved by the U.S. FDA in 2015. Steinberg Urology is a Canadian leader in the provision of Rezūm therapy.About Steinberg UrologySteinberg Urology, founded by Dr. Andrew Steinberg, is a premier urology clinic located in Montreal, QC. The clinic offers state-of-the-art care with a patient-first approach. Dr. Steinberg and his team are dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate care to improve the lives of their patients.To learn more about Rezūm or to schedule a consultation, please visit Rezūm Water Vapour Therapy

