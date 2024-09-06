Connecting Families with Top Educational Institutions: InAmerica Education Hosts 6th Annual K12 Private School Fair

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InAmerica Education is proud to announce the celebration of its sixth annual K-12 Private School Fair, scheduled to take place from September 18th through September 28th, 2024.

This prestigious event offers prospective families a unique opportunity to explore and engage with a diverse range of top-tier private schools, providing them with the essential information needed to make informed decisions about their children’s educational futures.

During the fair, families will have the chance to learn about the distinct offerings of each school, including academic programs, extracurricular activities, and community values, allowing them to thoroughly assess which institution aligns best with their specific needs and aspirations.

Beyond gaining valuable insights into the schools, attendees will also be able to arrange future consultations and interviews, ensuring a smooth and personalized admissions process.

A prestigious selection of national schools will be represented during the event, including:

Cranbrook Schools, Horace Mann School, Kent School, Mercersburg Academy, Montclair Kimberley Academy, Northfield Mount Hermon School, Riverdale School, Rye Country Day School, The Stony Brook School, St. Stephen's Episcopal School, Suffield Academy, Trinity School, The Webb Schools, Westminster School, Woodside Priory School, and more!

InAmerica Education’s commitment to facilitating meaningful connections between families and leading educational institutions is at the heart of this event, reinforcing the importance of finding the right fit for each student’s unique journey.

Highlights of the 2024 6th Annual K-12 Private School Fair will be:

- 18 admissions representatives from selective private schools will attend

- Both boarding and day schools will be represented

- Guest speakers will collaboratively promote their schools, develop communication with students and parents, and answer questions from prospective families

- Parents and families will be able to schedule future consultations and interviews for potential applications

InAmerica Education, a New York-based leader in educational consultation for over eleven years, has guided over 2,500 students from pre-kindergarten to postgraduate levels. Their mission is to empower students to reach their full potential, ensuring personalized and dedicated support throughout their educational journeys. InAmerica’s team consists of highly professional consultants and educators, each with an average of over ten years of experience, and 90% hold Ivy League degrees. More than 70% of their clients choose to return to them for additional services, reflecting their commitment to long-term success.

For additional information regarding this event, please contact info@inamericaedu.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.