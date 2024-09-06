AnorTech Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANORTECH INC. (“AnorTech” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “ANOR”; OTC “HUDRF”) has granted incentive stock options under the Company’s stock option plan to directors and employees to purchase a total of 4,950,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share, reflecting a premium of 87.2% on the Volume Weight Average Price (“VWAP”) on the TSXV Exchange of the last 10 trading days. The options vest over two years and have a term of five years, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 778-373-2164

www.anortechinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.