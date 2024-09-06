Hurco Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurco Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURC) today reported results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. Hurco recorded a net loss of $9,596,000, or $(1.47) per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which included a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $8,158,000 recorded in provision for income taxes. This net loss of $9,596,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compares to net income of $260,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal year 2023. For the nine months of fiscal year 2024, Hurco reported a net loss of $15,166,000, or $(2.33) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1,967,000, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal year 2023. The net loss for the nine months of fiscal 2024 also included the $8,158,000 non-cash tax valuation allowance recorded in provision for income taxes.



Sales and service fees for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 were $42,651,000, a decrease of $10,550,000, or 20%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $42,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Sales and service fees for the nine months of fiscal year 2024 were $132,882,000, a decrease of $28,820,000, or 18%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included a favorable currency impact of $796,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes.

Greg Volovic, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “While sales declined this quarter orders were positive. Global orders for this quarter exceeded $52,000,000 and improved both year-over-year and compared to the previous two fiscal quarters. Orders this quarter also outpaced sales by more than $10,000,000. We are hopeful that this positive order growth is representative of a trend and are prepared to meet new order growth. The global cost reductions we implemented this quarter will continue to impact results going forward. We remain focused on advancing the future of Hurco with many technological innovations. In September, IMTS attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with the latest concept designs of Hurco's next-generation control and Milltronics’ new INSPIRE+ control and software. We will also showcase all of our CNC machines with ProCobots collaborative robotic systems. Hurco's advanced control software is now integrated with industrial robot automation from Kawasaki Robotics and Hurco Automation, powered by ProCobots, eliminating the need for complex robot programming. We believe that our strong balance sheet and focus on future technological advancement differentiates Hurco from our competitors, helping us navigate cyclical periods and emerge stronger. We look forward to an exciting exhibition at IMTS and market improvement for machine tools as we close out fiscal 2024.”

The following table sets forth net sales and service fees by geographic region for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2024, and 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Americas $15,389 $18,272 ($2,883 ) (16)% $48,986 $58,609 ($9,623 ) (16)% Europe 24,068 31,162 (7,094 ) (23)% 69,538 89,745 (20,207 ) (23)% Asia Pacific 3,194 3,767 (573 ) (15)% 14,358 13,348 1,010 8% Total $42,651 $53,201 ($10,550 ) (20)% $132,882 $161,702 ($28,820 ) (18)%

Sales in the Americas for each of the third quarter and nine months of fiscal year 2024 decreased by 16%, compared to the corresponding periods in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to decreased shipments of Hurco and Takumi machines. The decrease in sales of these machines was mainly attributable to decreased shipments of Hurco and Takumi 3-axis vertical machines, partially offset by increased sales of higher-performing Hurco 5-axis machines and Milltronics 3-axis vertical machines.

European sales for each of the third quarter and nine months of fiscal year 2024 decreased by 23%, compared to the corresponding periods in fiscal year 2023, and each period included a favorable currency impact of 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year decreases in European sales were primarily attributable to a decreased volume of shipments of Hurco and Takumi machines in Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, as well as decreased shipments of electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by our wholly-owned subsidiary, LCM Precision Technology S.r.l. (“LCM”).

Asian Pacific sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased by 15%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2023, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 2%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The third quarter of fiscal year 2024 decrease in Asian Pacific sales was mainly due to decreased shipments of Takumi machines in China and Hurco machines in Southeast Asia, partially offset by increased shipments of Hurco machines in India and to one customer with multiple machine orders in China. Asian Pacific sales for the nine months of fiscal year 2024 increased by 8%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 2%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year increase in Asian Pacific sales in the nine-month period was primarily attributable to increased shipments of Hurco machines in India and to one customer with multiple machine orders in China, partially offset by decreased shipments of Takumi machines in China and Hurco machines in Southeast Asia.

Orders for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 were $52,815,000, an increase of $10,733,000, or 26%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2023, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $47,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. Orders for the nine months of fiscal year 2024 were $147,225,000, a decrease of $8,310,000, or 5%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2023, and included a favorable currency impact of $846,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars.

The following table sets forth new orders booked by geographic region for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2024, and 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 $ Change

% Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Americas $17,625 $14,607 $3,018 21% $55,490 $56,548 ($1,058 ) (2)% Europe 28,349 24,752 3,597 15% 75,757 87,632 (11,875 ) (14)% Asia Pacific 6,841 2,723 4,118 151% 15,978 11,355 4,623 41% Total $52,815 $42,082 $10,733 26% $147,225 $155,535 ($8,310 ) (5)%

Orders in the Americas for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased by 21%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2023. The increase in orders was primarily due to increased customer demand for Hurco higher-performing 5-axis machines, Hurco and Milltronics lathes, and Milltronics 3-axis vertical machines. Orders in the Americas for the nine months of fiscal year 2024 decreased by 2%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2023. The decrease in orders was primarily due to decreased customer demand for Hurco 3-axis vertical machines, partially offset by increased demand for Hurco higher-performing 5-axis machines and Milltronics 3-axis vertical machines. The decrease in orders was also impacted by a reduction in average net selling prices for certain machines designed to penetrate key markets and reduce inventories.

European orders for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased by 15%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included a favorable currency impact of less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The increase in orders was driven primarily by increased customer demand for Hurco machines in the United Kingdom, France and Italy, particularly Hurco lathes and higher-performing 5-axis machines. European orders for the nine months of fiscal year 2024 decreased by 14%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included a favorable currency impact of 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to decreased customer demand for Hurco machines across the European region where our customers are located and for electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by LCM.

Asian Pacific orders for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased by 151%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 5%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The increase in Asian Pacific orders was driven primarily by increased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Orders for the nine months of fiscal year 2024 increased by 41%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 3%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The year-over-year increase in Asian Pacific orders was driven primarily by increased customer demand for Hurco machines in China and Hurco and Takumi machines in India, partially offset by decreased demand for Takumi machines in China. The increased customer demand for Hurco machines in China and India for both periods related primarily to two customers with multiple machine orders.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $7,843,000, or 18% of sales, compared to $13,448,000, or 25% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. Gross profit for the nine months of fiscal year 2024 was $25,557,000, or 19% of sales, compared to $38,749,000, or 24% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year decreases were primarily due to the lower volume of vertical milling machine sales in the Americas and Europe. Additionally, the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2024 included decreases in average net selling prices for certain machines, designed to penetrate key markets and reduce inventories. The decreases in both sales volume and pricing unfavorably impacted gross profit in dollars and as a percentage of sales, reducing our leverage of fixed costs, in comparison to the corresponding prior year periods. Further, certain cost reductions were implemented in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 in an effort to help offset the impact of lower sales volumes and pricing.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 were $10,376,000, or 24% of sales, compared to $12,436,000, or 23% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal year 2023 period, and included a favorable currency impact of $27,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the nine months of fiscal year 2024 were $33,352,000, or 25% of sales, compared to $35,512,000, or 22% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal year 2023 period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $155,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year reductions in selling, general, and administrative expenses were primarily due to cost reductions implemented in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 in an effort to help offset the impact of lower sales volume. Despite reductions from an absolute dollar perspective, selling, general, and administrative expenses increased as a percentage of sales in the third quarter and nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared to each of the corresponding prior year periods, due to the lower volume of sales year-over-year.

Income tax expenses during the third quarter and nine months of fiscal year 2024 was $6,999,000 and $6,438,000, respectively, compared to $385,000 and $1,286,000 for the corresponding periods in 2023. The year-over-year increases in income tax expense for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal year 2024 were primarily due to an $8,158,000 non-cash valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets and changes in geographic mix of income and loss that includes jurisdictions with differing tax rates, and, specifically for the nine months of fiscal year 2024, discrete items related to unvested stock compensation. Because we have a valuation allowance recorded against our U.S. deferred tax assets, we did not record a tax benefit for our U.S. net losses for the nine months ended July 31, 2024. The valuation allowance recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 reflects a full valuation allowance of the U.S. deferred tax assets and was recorded after evaluating changes to tax laws, statutory tax rates, and our cumulative historical three-year income levels for the U.S. as of July 31, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $36,054,000 at July 31, 2024, compared to $41,784,000 at October 31, 2023. Working capital was $181,979,000 at July 31, 2024, compared to $193,257,000 at October 31, 2023. The decrease in working capital was primarily driven by decreases in accounts receivable, net and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by increases in inventories, net and decreases in accounts payable and accrued payroll and employee benefits.

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an international, industrial technology company that sells its three brands of computer numeric control (“CNC”) machine tools to the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. Two of the Company’s brands of machine tools, Hurco and Milltronics, are equipped with interactive controls that include software that is proprietary to each respective brand. The Company designs these controls and develops the software. The third brand of CNC machine tools, Takumi, is equipped with industrial controls that are produced by third parties, which allows the customer to decide the type of control added to the Takumi CNC machine tool. The Company also produces high-value machine tool components and accessories and provides automation solutions that can be integrated with any machine tool. The end markets for the Company's products are independent job shops, short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations, and manufacturers with production-oriented operations. The Company’s customers manufacture precision parts, tools, dies, and/or molds for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, transportation, and computer equipment. The Company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Italy, the U.S., and China, and sells its products through direct and indirect sales forces throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company has sales, application engineering support and service subsidiaries in China, the Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.S., and Taiwan. Web Site: www.hurco.com

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the cyclical nature of the machine tool industry; uncertain economic conditions, which may adversely affect overall demand, in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific markets; the risks of our international operations; governmental actions, initiatives and regulations, including import and export restrictions, duties and tariffs and changes to tax laws; the effects of changes in currency exchange rates; competition with larger companies that have greater financial resources; our dependence on new product development; the need and/or ability to protect our intellectual property assets; the limited number of our manufacturing and supply chain sources; increases in the prices of raw materials, especially steel and iron products; the effect of the loss of members of senior management and key personnel; our ability to integrate acquisitions; acquisitions that could disrupt our operations and affect operating results; failure to comply with data privacy and security regulations; breaches of our network and system security measures; possible obsolescence of our technology and the need to make technological advances; impairment of our assets; negative or unforeseen tax consequences; uncertainty concerning our ability to use tax loss carryforwards; changes in the SOFR rate; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health epidemics and pandemics on the global economy, our business and operations, our employees and the business, operations and economies of our customers and suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Sonja K. McClelland Executive Vice President, Treasurer, & Chief Financial Officer 317-293-5309





Hurco Companies, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales and service fees $42,651 $53,201 $132,882 $161,702 Cost of sales and service 34,808 39,753 107,325 122,953 Gross profit 7,843 13,448 25,557 38,749 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,376 12,436 33,352 35,512 Operating (loss) income -2,533 1,012 -7,795 3,237 Interest expense 159 88 426 159 Interest income 172 122 492 259 Investment income 59 11 126 47 Other (expense) income, net -136 -412 -1,125 -131 (Loss) income before taxes -2,597 645 -8,728 3,253 Provision for income taxes 6,999 385 6,438 1,286 Net (loss) income ($9,596) $260 ($15,166) $1,967 (Loss) income per common share Basic ($1.47) $0.04 ($2.33) $0.30 Diluted ($1.47) $0.04 ($2.33) $0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 6,513 6,462 6,505 6,511 Diluted 6,513 6,469 6,505 6,538 Dividends per share $ - $0.16 $0.32 $0.47 OTHER CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, Operating Data: 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Gross margin 18% 25% 19% 24% SG&A expense as a percentage of sales 24% 23% 25% 22% Operating (loss) income as a percentage of sales -6% 2% -6% 2% Pre-tax (loss) income as a percentage of sales -6% 1% -7% 2% Effective tax rate -270% 60% -74% 40% Depreciation and amortization $888 $1,037 $2,678 $3,141 Capital expenditures $735 $345 $2,046 $1,751 Balance Sheet Data: 7/31/2024 10/31/2023 Working capital $181,979 $193,257 Days sales outstanding 46 41 Inventory turns 1 1.1 Capitalization Total debt -- -- Shareholders' equity 206,625 222,231 Total $206,625 $222,231





Hurco Companies, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) July 31, October 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $36,054 $41,784 Accounts receivable, net 25,128 39,965 Inventories, net 164,170 157,952 Derivative assets 83 740 Prepaid and other assets 7,777 7,789 Total current assets 233,212 248,230 Property and equipment: Land 1,046 1,046 Building 7,387 7,387 Machinery and equipment 26,056 26,779 Leasehold improvements 4,545 4,473 39,034 39,685 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization -31,843 -30,826 Total property and equipment, net 7,191 8,859 Non-current assets: Software development costs, less accumulated amortization 7,076 7,030 Intangible assets, net 798 994 Operating lease - right of use assets, net 12,158 10,971 Deferred income taxes 1,237 4,749 Investments and other assets 10,704 9,756 Total non-current assets 31,973 33,500 Total assets $272,376 $290,589 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $26,938 $29,661 Customer deposits 4,341 2,827 Derivative liabilities 1,856 1,821 Operating lease liabilities 3,924 3,712 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 7,985 9,853 Accrued income taxes 830 1,713 Accrued expenses 4,283 4,092 Accrued warranty expenses 1,076 1,294 Total current liabilities 51,233 54,973 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 59 83 Accrued tax liability 701 1,293 Operating lease liabilities 8,602 7,606 Deferred credits and other 5,156 4,403 Total non-current liabilities 14,518 13,385 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock: no par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued - - Common stock: no par value, $.10 stated value per share, 12,500,000 shares authorized; 6,607,060 and 6,553,673 shares issued and 6,493,846 and 6,462,138 shares outstanding, as of July 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively 649 646 Additional paid-in capital 61,919 61,665 Retained earnings 162,865 180,124 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -18,808 -20,204 Total shareholders' equity 206,625 222,231 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $272,376 $290,589





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.