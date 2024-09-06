Bathroom Vanities Market 2024 Trends : Predicted to Reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2031, Claims AMR

The bathroom vanities market was valued at $10.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By distribution channel, offline channels had the highest bathroom vanities market share in 2021 while the online channel is predicted to have the highest bathroom vanities market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bathroom vanities are pieces of bathroom furniture that include a sink on top of it or on the surface of the counter and storage areas around the counter or beneath the counter. It also covers up exposed pipework, which makes the bathroom room appear clean, organized, and more sophisticated. Personal grooming items, products for personal hygienic care, and oftentimes, several types of medications are commonly kept in bathroom vanities.The bathroom vanities market was valued at $10.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.📚 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09416 The bathroom vanities market is segmented on the basis of material, application, distribution channel, and region. By material, the bathroom vanities market is classified into stone, ceramic, plastic, wood, and others. Depending on the application, the market is categorized into commercial, and household & residential. According to the distribution channels used for the sale of bathroom vanities, the market is segmented into offline and online channels of sale.Ceramic bathroom vanities accounted for the highest bathroom vanities market size of bathroom vanities in terms of materials while stone bathroom vanities are predicted to have a steady growth with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period as the popularity of stone bathroom vanities is increasing due to the rustic and attractive look it provides to the bathrooms.Household and residential applications of bathroom vanities market share were higher in 2021 and accounted for 79.2% of the market share, while the commercial sector is predicted to have the highest growth at a CAGR of 6.1% due to the rapidly expanding hospitality sector and the implementation of interior designs that incorporate bathroom vanities. Offline sales channels were the most popular mode of purchase of bathroom vanities in 2021, however, the sale of bathroom vanities through online sales channels is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% in the future owing to the ease of design selection and availability of a magnitude of the option of bathroom vanities available online, hence propelling the bathroom vanities demand across the globe.Europe was the largest shareholder in terms of bathroom vanities market size in the base year as bathroom vanities are frequently employed in residential applications and come with a variety of customization possibilities. Germany dominates the bathroom vanities industry in terms of revenue due to the high penetration of bathroom vanities in the residential application sector. North America was the second largest in bathroom vanities market analysis, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.2% at the end of the forecast period.𝐃𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09416 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By material, the ceramic segment dominated the market in 2021 and the stone segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the bathroom vanities market forecast period.By application, the household and residential is the larger segment and the commercial segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.By distribution channel, offline channels had the highest market share in 2021 while the online channel is predicted to have the highest bathroom vanities market growth during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲FUAO Sanitaryware Private LimitedBaden Haus S.P.AAlya BathMasco CorporationMaster Brand Cabinets Inc.American Woodmark CorporationSilkroad ExclusiveVirtu USABath SenseNative Trails, Inc.Greentouch HomeStrasserBertch Cabinet, LLC𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-equipment-market 𝐄𝐲𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/eyewear-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.