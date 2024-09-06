Casella Recognizes 2024 Sustainability Leaders

Novolex, City of Biddeford, and Philips Academy honored for excellence in sustainability

RUTLAND, Vt., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST) (“Casella”), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, recently honored three organizations for their leadership in sustainability as part of Casella’s annual Sustainability Leadership Awards.



The Casella Sustainability Leadership Awards recognize partners and customers who best exemplify what we can achieve when we work together to reduce waste, increase recycling, and advance the circular economy. Each year, winners are selected from an inspiring slate of nominees, including municipalities, businesses, manufacturers, and higher education and healthcare institutions.

“We are always excited to acknowledge and celebrate the sustainability achievements of these organizations each year,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “It’s an honor to work alongside these innovators and leaders, providing services to help them achieve their material sustainability goals.”

Recognized organizations are highlighted on casella.com/sla, which features in depth stories from each of this year’s winners, as well as previous honorees.

“As our own sustainability journey evolves and continues forward, we are grateful to all our customers, who inspire us to continuously improve each day, and we look forward to honoring those who stand out in this manner each year,” Casella said.

2024 Casella Sustainability Leadership Award Winners

Novolex (WATCH VIDEO) develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. Last year, Casella worked with Novolex to recycle nearly 60,000 tons of post-industrial commodities. At these locations, we have collaborated on employee training initiatives and installing onsite processing equipment to increase recycling tonnage. Novolex reports sourcing 47 percent of its raw materials from renewable, bio-based or PCR sources in 2023, has invested in clear easy-to-understand product recyclability labeling, and reported 84 percent of its applicable revenues in 2023 came from products that support a circular economy.

Biddeford, ME (WATCH VIDEO) is a city with a strong commitment to recycling education and measures to reduce contamination in the recycling stream. They work with us to educate community members through local events, curbside tagging, and regular audits. The city recycling committee meets monthly to review results and discuss new initiatives. From Spring 2022 to Fall 2023, the City reduced contamination by as much as 26 percent, proving the effectiveness and impact of their hard work and commitment to recycling.

Phillips Academy (WATCH VIDEO), in Andover, MA, is a college preparatory school for over 1,100 boarding and day students in grades 9-12 that has been a Casella customer and partner for 10 years. Their Climate Action Plan includes a goal to achieve 90 percent waste diversion by the year 2030. Casella and Phillips Academy have expanded programs on campus to capture compost, e-waste, universal waste, metal, and wood. Together, we have run Green Move Out programs for several years now, successfully redirecting reusable items to Goodwill.

