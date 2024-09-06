Use of NDI login option to access RCSC systems

In an effort to enhance security, reduce password-related risks, and improve user experience, the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), in collaboration with the Government Technology (GovTech) Agency, has integrated its key systems with Bhutan’s National Digital Identity (NDI) platform.

Till date, the RCSC systems such as ZESt, MaX, LFS, ZRS and BCSE registration systems have been integrated with the National Digital Identity (NDI) system.

With the integration of the RCSC system to Bhutan NDI, the passwordless login ensures that only authorized users can access the system. Currently, these systems have the options of conventional manual login using a user id and a password and using NDI (i. Login with Bhutan NDI, and ii. Receive Credential).

Effective 1st October 2024, the conventional login method using a user ID and password will be discontinued for all RCSC systems. Therefore, all civil servants are urged to register with Bhutan NDI and start using NDI credentials to login into RCSC systems ahead of the transition date.

You may refer to this NDI login video tutorial to login using NDI.

Post Views: 35