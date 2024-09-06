Baesler Praises Libraries’ Summer Reading Programs

North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said 17 libraries and schools across the state have been awarded $255,000 in grants to help cover costs for local programs that encourage summer reading.

“Regular reading is essential for our young people to develop general literacy skills, along with the ability to think critically and analyze material that is important to daily life,” Baesler said. “I was pleased that all of the 17 libraries and schools that applied for grant assistance were able to receive a share of the funds that were available.”

The grant amounts ranged from $10,000 to $20,000. The money came from federal pandemic relief funds. Local libraries and schools used the money for a variety of activities, including “book bingo” and book breakfast clubs.

The Beulah library sponsored several events featuring local authors, where students could ask them about the book-writing experience, along with a “road map challenge” to encourage students to travel to libraries in the area. For “Maker Mondays,” students used task cards and material from a supply cart to build items.

Cando hosted a “breakfast book club” and weekly activities with reading goals. In Washburn, students filled out more than 200 reading logs and turned in 18 “book bingo” cards, which were good for an entry pass to the North Dakota Gateway to Science in Bismarck.

Napoleon hosted story times for students in the second grade and younger, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activities for third graders and older. Bowman offered a “summer reading adventure” that provided youngsters with a backpack and supplies, including a reading journal and a book of their choosing.

Grants have been distributed as follows:

$20,000:

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library

Carrington City Library

Dickinson Area Public Library

Grand Forks Public Library

Lake Region Public Library

Morton Mandan Public Library

$15,000:

Beulah Public Library

Cando Community Library

Divide County Public Library

Leach Public Library

Williston Community Library

$10,000:

Bowman Regional Public Library

Mayville Public Library

Napoleon Public Library

New Town City Library

Oakes Public School

Washburn Public Library

“It was heartening to see the imagination that our local librarians showed in coming up with programs, games, and community activities to promote summer reading,” Baesler said.