Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,374 in the last 365 days.

Marex Group plc to participate in upcoming Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that Ian Lowitt, Group Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, September 10th at 7:30 a.m. ET. It will be available via webcast and can be accessed here.

Webcast Link: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/090924a_js/?entity=67_OXJ12IT

About Marex Group:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.


Enquiries please contact:

Marex

Nicola Ratchford / Robert Coates

+44 (0) 7786548889 / +44 7880 486329 | nratchford@marex.com / rcoates@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 (919) 609-9423 / +44 (0) 7776 111 222 | marex@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Marex Group plc to participate in upcoming Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more