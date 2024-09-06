Gear Bicycle Market is Growing in Huge Demand | Top Players, Application and Forecast to 2032

Gear Bicycle Market

Gear bicycle consist of toothed wheels connected by a chain, enhancing speed and facilitating the rider in overcoming resistance.

The global 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by surge in outdoor sports, increase in health awareness, low maintenance cost of gear bicycles. A gear bicycle serves as an environmentally friendly means of transportation, offered in a different type, including electric bikes and mountain bikes. Surge in health awareness coupled with the low maintenance cost of bicycle, growth of innovative manufacturing designs and surge in outdoor sports drive the growth of the global gear bicycle market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟕.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔𝟑.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.Increase in health-conscious customers boosts the demand for gear bicycles. Men nowadays prefer using gear bicycles to maintain their fitness. Furthermore, they have are now preferring gear bicycle to commute to work places, as this saves the cost of fuel and time spent in traffic. In addition, in developed nations, customers prefer premium bikes.There is a substantial rise in the demand for gear bicycle racing among individuals engaging in various physical activities. Furthermore, the ongoing trend towards increased competitive participation is fostering the demand for leisure pursuits like running and cycling globally. Additionally, the emphasis on sports for health benefits, the growing impact of celebrity endorsements, and the prevalence of international sports events are motivating consumers to actively participate in diverse cycling activities. As a result, these factors are anticipated to continue propelling the gear bicycle market throughout the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐘 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐙𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐂𝐋𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐤 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐓𝐓 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐀, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐄𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨 & 𝐂. 𝐒.𝐫.𝐥., 𝐆𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 , 𝐊𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐱 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐘𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐘𝐂𝐋𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃, 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐍.𝐕. There is a significant surge in the popularity of gear bicycle racing for diverse physical activities, which is contributing to a rising demand. The prominence of international sports events are motivating consumers to participate in various cycling activities. These sports events motive athletes and regular citizens to adopt cycling. This contributes toward the growth of the global market. Gear cycles are equipped with advanced braking systems, delivering superior stopping power. This feature facilitates easy navigation through busy roads and enables the person to avoid obstacles with increased efficiency.By application, the adventure segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.2%, geared bicycle offers a solution for safe and comfortable rides. By adjusting the resistance levels to match the preferred pedaling pace, riders alleviate stress on their muscles and joints, owing to the flexibility provided by the multiple gears. However, the sports segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the ongoing trend towards increased competitive events and interest in leisure activities such as running and cycling globally. By end user, the men segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.1%, owing to rise in adoption of gear bicycles among men for multiple activities such as sporting, adventures, fun rides, and regular travelling through bicycle. However, the women segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, due to the growth of women sports championship and multiple bicycle tournaments for instance, Giro Rosa which is an annual elite women's road bicycle tournament.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 witnessing a CAGR of 6.2%, as some of the major associations in Asia-Pacific are the Cycling Federation of India and the Chinese Association. These associations not only promote sports and events but also influence customers for usage of bicycles. Furthermore, electric bicycles are gaining high traction in the region. All these bicycles are equipped with gears owing to the customers preference. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the leasing of bikes in LAMEA. Leasing bicycles is not only cost-efficient but also provides health benefits to users. Furthermore, increasing usage of bikes is resolving the issue of traffic congestion. Manufacturers are incorporating modifications in the upcoming bikes. The modification includes aluminum and carbon body for a light bodyweight of bikes, aerodynamics in design for faster rides, and durable battery. Furthermore, these improvements in the quality of bikes are done at a reasonable rate. Furthermore, bicycle associations notably contribute toward the gear bicycle industry growth , as these associations organize various rallies and sports events.

