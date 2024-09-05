Senate Resolution 319 Printer's Number 1852
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1852
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
319
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, REGAN, HUGHES, CULVER, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-
HILL, LANGERHOLC, FARRY, COMITTA, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL,
BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, SANTARSIERO, BREWSTER, COSTA, HUTCHINSON,
KANE, J. WARD, MILLER, MASTRIANO, DUSH, MARTIN, AUMENT AND
GEBHARD, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION
Recognizing October 13, 2024, as the 249th birthday of the
United States Navy.
WHEREAS, On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress passed
a resolution that established the Continental Navy; and
WHEREAS, The founders of our nation recognized the nature of
a navy as essential to the strength and longevity of the nation
by providing authority to Congress "To provide and maintain a
Navy" in Article I of the Constitution of the United States; and
WHEREAS, The Continental Navy began a proud tradition,
carried out for 249 years by the United States Navy, to protect
our nation and pursue the causes of freedom we hold so dear as
Americans; and
WHEREAS, Whether in peace or at war, United States citizens
around the world can rest assured that the United States Navy is
on watch, ever vigilant and ready to respond; and
WHEREAS, The core values of "Honor, Courage and Commitment"
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.