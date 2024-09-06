Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $198.99 Billion by 2030

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global consumer electronics extended warranty market was estimated at $48.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $198.99 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.Increase in awareness for extended warranty and growth in sale of televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines boosts the global consumer electronics extended warranty market growth. On the other hand, decline in sales of PCs restrains the growth to some extent. However, expansion of products and services is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14617 COVID-19 Scenario:Due to lower income level of individuals and disrupted business operations during the pandemic, customers were mainly availing offers of warranty extension for products purchased from authorized offline and online platforms, which in turn impacted the global consumer electronics extended warranty market positively.This trend is quite likely to persist post pandemic as well.The global consumer electronics extended warranty market is analyzed across product type, distribution channel, coverage type, and region. Based on product type, the mobiles & tablets segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The kitchen equipment segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 18.0% throughout the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14617 Based on distribution channel, the retailers segment contributed to around two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering around three-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.1% throughout the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: AmTrust Financial, ASSURANT INC., Go Warranty & Services LLP, OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., OnPoint Warranty, Asurion, AXA, and Securranty. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14617 Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe study provides in-depth analysis of the global consumer electronics extended warranty market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global consumer electronics extended warranty market size are provided in the report.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the consumer electronics extended warranty market.An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the consumer electronics extended warranty market trends.The quantitative analysis of the global consumer electronics extended warranty market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market Report HighlightsBy Product TypeLaptops & PCsMobiles & TabletsHome Entertainment DevicesHeating & Cooling equipmentKitchen equipmentRefrigeratorsKitchen AppliancesOthersBy Distribution ChannelManufacturersRetailersOthersBy Coverage TypeStandard Protection PlanAccidental Protection PlanBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞; 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜.Top Trending Reports:Accounting Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/accounting-services-market-A12933 Credit Management Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/credit-management-software-market-A12972 U.S. Insurance Brokerage for Employee Benefits Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-insurance-brokerage-for-employee-benefits-market-A278701 Spain Health Insurance Third-Party Administrator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spain-health-insurance-third-party-administrator-market-A264461 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-virtual-assistant-based-banking-market-A12745 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 