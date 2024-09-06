Aricoma acquires Luxembourg-based developers Neofacto, continuing its westward expansion

PRAGUE and LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aricoma, a Czech leader in enterprise IT and part of the KKCG investment group, has acquired Luxembourg-based Neofacto. The company develops software for the European Investment Bank (EIB) and financial institutions in Luxembourg.



Neofacto was founded in Luxembourg in 2000. It employs around eighty people. It provides a range of software services for financial institutions in Europe, in particular the European Investment Bank. These include API programming & integration between applications, web design (front- and backend, dB management), mobile app development and testing, DevOps (technical tools and training), business analytics, testing, and blockchain and AI services.

"The acquisition of Neofacto is a logical step for us. It strengthens our work for the European Union institutions, including the supranational EU bodies based in Luxembourg. And of course, we are delighted to welcome dozens of experienced industry professionals among us. Together we can significantly strengthen our offering to the EU institutions, authorities, and other customers in the Benelux and DACH region," said Aricoma CEO Milan Sameš.

"As we have declared recently, Aricoma has the ambition to expand into the Benelux and German-speaking markets. The acquisition of Neofacto is one of the first steps on our path to becoming a major provider of end-to-end IT services in Western Europe," added Michal Tománek, Investment Director and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at KKCG.

"We have entered a new phase in our more than 20-year history. Not only are we becoming part of a strong European IT company, but our business fits well with the work and strategy of Aricoma's international team based in Brussels and Luxembourg," added Ludovic Compere, CEO of Neofacto, who will continue in his role at the company.

Besides EIB, Neofacto's customers include Luxembourg banks ING and Spuerkeess, Luxembourg insurance company Foyer and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. In 2023, the company achieved revenues of EUR 10.3 million.

Aricoma’s International team is based in Brussels and provides services to the European Commission, FRONTEX and Europol, among others.

About Aricoma

Aricoma offers services in IT infrastructure, cloud, enterprise applications, cyber security, public sector digitalization, and systems integration, with a portfolio also including major projects for the European Union institutions in Brussels and Luxembourg. Sabris Consulting, Consulting 4U, KCT Data and software developers SYSCOM Software of the Czech Republic and Neofacto of Luxembourg also belong under Aricoma. Aricoma is part of the technology pillar of the KKCG investment group, employs more than 1,600 professionals and has revenues of EUR 400 million. For more information, please visit www.aricoma.com .

Contact:

Michal Malysa

Head of Brand and Communications

Aricoma

michal.malysa@aricoma.com

+420 775 70 80 86

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.