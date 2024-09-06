Hope Mills Chamber Welcomes New Board Members: Armstead Deas and ShaDonna McPhaul

HOPE MILLS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hope Mills Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the addition of two outstanding community leaders, Armstead Deas and ShaDonna McPhaul, to its Board of Directors. Their diverse backgrounds and commitment to community engagement make them invaluable assets to our team.Armstead Deas is a retired military veteran, dedicated family man, and the proud owner of *Bin There Dump That*, a local business providing top-tier waste disposal services. A long-time resident of Hope Mills, Mike is eager to deepen his involvement in the community and bring his leadership and business expertise to the Chamber. His passion for service and dedication to Hope Mills will undoubtedly contribute to the Chamber’s ongoing mission of supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth.ShaDonna McPhaul, also known as "Mo," is a multi-talented professional with a strong background in media and marketing. A retired military mom, ShaDonna is the driving force behind The Mo You Know a consulting firm specializing in marketing, media, and community engagement. Her extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing will bring a fresh perspective to the Chamber’s initiatives, helping to enhance the visibility and success of local businesses."We are beyond excited to welcome Armstead Deas and ShaDonna McPhaul to our Board of Directors," said the Hope Mills Chamber of Commerce President, Lake Wood. "Their combined experience, passion, and dedication to our community are exactly what we need to continue advancing our mission. We look forward to the positive impact they will have on our Chamber and the entire Hope Mills community."Please join us in giving a warm welcome to Mike and ShaDonna as they embark on this exciting new chapter with the Hope Mills Chamber of Commerce.For more information, please contact:Hope Mills Chamber of CommerceContact Information:hmacc@hopemillschamber.org(910)423-4314

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.