KALP DECENTRA FOUNDATION ENTERS IN A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH MANTA NETWORK

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalp Decentra Foundation, known by its brand name KALP (a comprehensive digital public infrastructure specifically designed for the regulated tokenization and subsequent liquidity of RWAs), and Manta Network (a public and decentralized modular blockchain ecosystem) are excited to announce the launch of a strategic collaboration. This integration is set to revolutionize the deployment of Real-World Asset (RWA)-related smart contracts and the movement of asset-backed tokens.

The Kalp Decentra Foundation will lead the implementation of RWA-related smart contracts on the Manta Network’s blockchain. Additionally, Kalp will facilitate the transfer of asset-backed tokens into the Manta blockchain, marking a milestone in the blockchain industry. The collaboration is expected to bring liquidity for Kalp’s RWA users through Manta’s ecosystem. At the same time, it will create a smoother and more efficient process for customers dealing with real-world assets, improve the overall user experience and further solidify the value proposition.

Tapan Sangal, Director, Kalp Decentra Foundation, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Manta in this groundbreaking collaboration, which marks a significant step towards advancing decentralized digital infrastructure. By deploying RWA-related smart contracts on the Manta blockchain and facilitating the movement of asset-backed tokens, we are not only enhancing the security and efficiency of digital transactions but also paving the way for greater innovation in the blockchain ecosystem. This integration reflects our shared commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for creating sustainable and transparent solutions that will benefit communities worldwide.”

The strategic collaboration also allows technical support from Manta Network, and a post-deployment AMA session to engage with the broader community. These initiatives are aimed at promoting awareness and showcasing the practical applications of smart contracts within the Manta ecosystem.

" This integration with Kalp Decentra Foundation is a testament to the growing importance of blockchain in managing real-world assets. We are thrilled to support Kalp in its mission to deploy smart contracts that will enhance the security and efficiency of digital transactions. Together, we are paving the way for a more decentralized and equitable future," said Diana Aidee Muñoz Maclao De Camargo, Authorized Signatory of Manta Network."

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Kalp Decentra Foundation’s mission to leverage cutting-edge technology for the benefit of its community and beyond. As the Foundation continues to explore new avenues of collaboration and innovation, it remains committed to its core values of transparency, security, and inclusivity.

About KALP Decentra Foundation:

Kalp Decentra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization striving towards the goal of building an inclusive ecosystem, Kalp, which enables global inclusivity and democratization of advanced technology. The Kalp ecosystem is an innovative approach offering a regulatory-compliant, decentralized, and comprehensive digital public infrastructure specifically designed for the regulated tokenization and subsequent liquidity of RWAs and real-world use cases.

About Manta Network:

Manta Network is the largest modular L2 scaling solution on Ethereum. It offers unparalleled throughput and resiliency to power over 200 applications live on the network. Combined with a suite of tools to quickly build and deploy applications, Manta Network provides the best-in-class environment for decentralized applications focused on scaling to a global userbase.

Legal Disclaimer:

